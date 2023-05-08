International
Live International News Updates: Donald Trump to not testify in New York rape and defamation trial
International News Live Updates: Former US President Donald Trump will not testify in a civil trial to challenge claims made by writer E. Jean Carroll that he raped her in the 1990s and later defamed her, after let pass a deadline on Sunday without asking the court to appear. Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, told the judge on Thursday that Trump had waived his right to testify at the trial in Manhattan federal court and had chosen not to present a defense in the case, gambling that jurors would found that Carroll had failed to make a convincing case. Tacopina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russia launches massive offensive in Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday
Russia launched a large-scale wave of attacks in Kiev and across Ukraine wreaking havoc and injury, officials said early Monday, as Moscow prepares for its beloved Victory Day holiday marking the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. At least five people were injured in Russian attacks in Kiev, Ukrainian officials said, while Russian rockets burned a food warehouse in the Black Sea city of Odesa and explosions were reported in several other regions of Ukraine.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Cuenca, Ecuador-EMSC
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck near Cuenca in Ecuador, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday. The quake was at a depth of 91 km (56.54 miles), EMSC said.
“The new type of terrorism that is out of ammunition…”: Nadda in “The Kerala Story”
After watching the film “The Kerala Story”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said there is a new type of terrorism that is out of ammunition, adding that the film exposes “poisonous terrorism”. Nadda on Sunday, attend a special screening of the film at Garuda Mall, Bengaluru, where he is also campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly elections. While talking to reporters, Nadda said, “There is a new type of terrorism which is out of ammunition, ‘Kerala Story’ exposes that poisonous terrorism. This type of terrorism has no connection with any state or religion…”
“Things are changing for the better when it comes to JK..”: Jaishankar
In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said things are changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir, but efforts will be made to disturb it as “there are stakeholders, one lives right across”. While speaking at an interactive session on Modi Government’s Foreign Policy, Jaishankar pointed out that there will be challenges when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir. However, he said their effort should be “to persevere, to nurture that sense of confidence, to give that sense of hope and to provide security.”
Oil prices rise as recession fears begin to fade
Oil prices edged up slightly in early Asian trade on Monday as fears of a US recession, which depressed prices for three straight weeks for the first time since November, began to recede. Brent crude futures were up 6 cents at $75.36 a barrel at 22 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents to $71.42. Concerns that the US banking crisis will slow the economy and reduce demand for fuel in the world’s biggest oil consumer sent benchmark Brent up 5.3% last week and sent WTI down 7.1% despite a rebound sharp on Friday, which saw the benchmarks gain about 4% each.
Japan’s service activity grows at record pace in April – PMI
Japan’s services activity grew at a record pace in April, a private sector survey showed on Monday, helped by a surge in consumer spending after the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. au Jibun Bank Japan’s final services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 55.4 last month from 55.0 in March. It was also higher than the flash reading of 54.9 and well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the seventh straight month.
Wildfires prompt evacuations in western Canada
Fire crews battled wildfires threatening communities in western Canada on Sunday, amid hopes that cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain could bring temporary relief. A province-wide state of emergency was declared Saturday in Alberta after more than 110 wildfires burned across the province, forcing more than 24,000 people to flee their homes. Two wildfires in neighboring British Columbia also caused some people to flee their homes, and officials warned that they expected strong winds to cause the flames to grow in the coming days.
|
