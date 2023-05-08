Over 200 people dead and many more missing after floods in eastern CongoExBulletin







Moses Sawasawa/AP KALEHE, Congo The death toll from floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen past 200, with many people still missing, according to local authorities in South Kivu province. Thomas Bakenge, the administrator of Kalehe, the hardest-hit territory, told reporters at the scene on Saturday that 203 bodies had been recovered so far, but that efforts to find more were continuing. In the village of Nyamukubi, where hundreds of houses were destroyed, rescue workers and survivors dug through the rubble on Saturday in search of more bodies in the mud. Villagers wept as they gathered around some of the bodies found so far, which lay on grass covered in chunks of mud near a rescue workers’ post. Grieving survivor Anuarite Zikujuwa said she had lost her entire family, including her in-laws, as well as many of her neighbours. “The whole village has turned into a desert. There are only stones left and we can’t even know where our land used to be,” she said. Michake Ntamana, a rescue worker helping to search and bury the dead, said villagers were trying to identify and collect the bodies of loved ones found so far. He said some bodies washed up from villages higher up in the hills were being buried covered only with leaves from the trees. “It’s really sad because we have nothing else here,” he said.

Moses Sawasawa/AP Rivers burst their banks in villages in Kalehe territory, near the shores of Lake Kivu on Thursday. Authorities have reported dozens of injured people. One survivor told the AP that the flooding came so quickly that it caught everyone by surprise. South Kivu Governor Tho Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction for himself. He tweeted that the provincial government had sent medical, shelter and food supplies. Several main roads into the affected area have been made impassable by the rain, hampering relief efforts. President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a day of national mourning on Monday to honor the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government. Heavy rains in recent days have brought misery to thousands in East Africa, with parts of Uganda and Kenya also seeing heavy downpours. Floods and landslides in Rwanda, which borders Congo, left 129 dead earlier this week. Local government official Bakenge told the AP, “This is the fourth time such damage has been caused by the same rivers. Not 10 years go by without causing major damage.”

