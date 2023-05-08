Dramatic upsets Mark Semis in the international crown of Hanwha LIFEPLUS | LPGA

As the old saying goes, anything can happen in the game. If you ever doubted the truth in that statement, Sunday’s Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown semifinals taught you a lesson. There is a fine line that separates the best in the world. And when they wear their country colors, you can throw rankings and records out the window.

This story goes back to the first Crown when Belen Mozo, the shortest player in the Spanish team, became the hero of her homeland. In 2018, In Gee Chun, the youngest player to play for the Republic of Korea, came out on top in front of a wild home crowd.

And this year, with a new, easier-to-follow format on Sunday, where the semifinals were played in the morning, followed by the finals in the afternoon, the morning games provided some of the best drama of the week, along with upsets bigger. .

Australia entered the week ranked seventh out of eight teams. Top Aussie player Minjee Lee was ranked No.6 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking. Hannah Green, who won last week’s JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, was ranked No. 14. For reference, the entire team from Korea that showed up at TPC Harding Park was ranked higher than Green, and three out of four the Americans sat on the second best player to the Aussies in the rankings.

The other two Australians, Steph Kyriacou and Sarah Kemp, were ranked 116 and 161 respectively.

On paper, they didn’t have much of a shot.

But on the grass by Lake Merced, it was a different story.

Earlier in the week, Kemp tipped his hand when he said: “Minjee is (ranked sixth in the world) and Hannah won last week. We have to be one of the favorites, right?”

The rest of the world might not have believed so, but the Austrians certainly did. And that faith was rewarded on Sunday morning when the Austrians took on previously unbeaten Sweden.

Kyriacou started to turn things around early when she went 4-up on red-hot Anna Nordqvist through the first 7 holes. That lead fell to 3-over when Kyriacou carded 11. But on 14, the Australian won another hole with a par and closed things out at 4-and-3 at 15.

“I think I play best when I’m aggressive, and in match play you only have to beat one person, so there’s not so much pressure,” Kyriacou said afterwards. “I played pretty aggressive all day. All week actually.”

Kyriacou then raced up to 16 to hug Green, who was in the middle of a putt from Caroline Hedwall, 3 and 2. “This is the best result we’ve had as a team in this event, so I’m super proud of the girls,” Green said. “I almost felt like I was letting them down because they were so up in their matches today, and I knew that Caroline is obviously a great match competitor as well.”

Tied through the front nine, Green took a 2-up lead with birdies on 10 and 11. She held that lead until 16, when, after hugging Kyriacou on the tee, Green made another birdie to close out the match.

That left Lee and Kemp who played fours (alternate shots) against the stellar, long-hitting duo of Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.

The Swedes took a quick 1-up lead with a birdie at the second, but the Austrians fought back, winning three straight holes starting with the fifth. They extended the lead to 3 with a par on 11, and then made it 4 with another on 13. On the 15th, Lee holed a 20-footer for birdie — a putt she walked after when it hit the hole — for closed clearance 5 and 3.

“It’s huge,” Kemp said afterward. “I’ll say it again. I’m not really surprised — not in a cocky way, just because of the way we’re around each other and the team we’ve built since the beginning. We had lunch together; we have breakfast together every day; we had dinner together; we do everything together, and we just got along really well. And it’s paying off as you can see in the course.

“In that respect, I’m not surprised we’re all playing so well.”

The top-ranked Americans could have used some of that mojo. After finishing second behind Sweden in Group A and suffering a late scare when Team People’s Republic of China made a run that could have forced a playoff, the Americans fell to Thailand with two of three games to go. 18.

Atthaya Thitikul birdied her first two holes to take a 2-up lead over Lexi Thompson, then added another birdie at the fifth to go 3 up. Thompson birdied 6 to get one hole back, but Thitikul birdied 9 and then birdied the remaining holes to close out Lexi early.

The other two games were exciting late. Patty Tavatankit, the winner of the 2021 Chevron Championship, took a 2-shot lead over this year’s Chevron champion, Lilia Vu. But Vu, as he had done all week, came roaring back with birdies on 11, 13 and 14 to flip the script and take a 1-up lead. The pair tied 15th, 16th and 17th, but not without drama. After Vu reached par 17, Tavatanakit had a putt that dropped him down the middle, but it just wasn’t enough to take down perhaps the hottest player on Tour this season.

After Vu shut out Patty T. 1 through 18, all attention turned to the foursome that pitted the Jutanugarn sisters, Moriya and Ariya, two of four players to have participated in every International Crown going back to 2014, and the American. duo Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang.

Once again, the Thais jumped out to an early lead, this one 2-over at the turn. But a little birdie at 13 drew the Americans to one. When Kang holed a 3-foot approach putt on 16 and Korda made the resulting birdie putt to tie the match, Kang’s family and the gallery went wild.

However, the celebration was short-lived. One hole later, Ariya drained a birdie putt down the middle to regain the lead, prompting a scream from Tavatanakit that could have been heard in Sausalito. A draw on 18, and the reversal was complete. The highly decorated and favored Team USA was eliminated from the final.

“Playing against the USA is actually a very big game for us,” Moriya said. “It was very tight. Both are very good players. But we just tried to play one shot at a time, and tried to support each other and make sure we got 100 percent commitment out there. The outcome is something you can’t really control. You just have to do your best.”

Their best turned out to be good enough to advance to the finals, two unexpected but sensational teams battling it out for the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown.