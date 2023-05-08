Frontier Airlines accidentally flies passengers to Florida to a foreign country without passports





ITEM A woman from New Jersey who intended to visit Florida claims a gate has been changed caused her to go to Jamaica instead of Jacksonville. Gloucester County resident Beverly Ellis-Hebard told WPVI that she flies regularly from Philadelphia in her second home in Jacksonville. She arrived at a gate for her Nov. 6 flight that said “PHL to JAX.” “I fly once every six weeks. I chose Frontier flights because we fly so often,” she explained. Ellis-Hebard asked a gate agent if she could use the bathroom quickly. When she returned, the flight was almost fully boarded and she was rushed into the plane. PASSENGER ON UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT IN TEXAS ALLEGEDLY PUSHES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS, ATTEMPTS TO JUMP FROM PLANE “[The gate agent] said: ‘Come on, come on. Give me the boarding pass.’ I would say I took about ten steps and she said, “Are you Beverly Ellis-Hebard?” – explained the resident of New Jersey. “I said, ‘You just had my boarding pass. You just checked me out. Yes!’ She said: ‘Okay, go! Go.” Once she was on the plane, the flight crew told Ellis-Hebard that the Jacksonville flight had a gate change and that their plane was en route to Jamaica. “I laughed. I said, ‘I’d love to go there, but I have a beach where I live,'” Ellis-Hebard recalled.[The flight attendant] said: ‘Look at me. This plane goes to Jamaica.’ And I could tell by the look on her face that she wasn’t kidding.” DELTA GUIDE ‘BUT’ IN FIRST CLASS ACCUSED OF KISSING AIR FORCE: COURT DOCS Without a passport, Ellis-Hebard was unable to leave the plane after it landed. She remained on the jetway, which she says is considered American soil. The flight crew stayed with her until her flight to Philadelphia took off a few hours later. Ellis-Hebard said the flight mishap wasn’t the only mishap she experienced on the trip. When she placed her personal travel bag at the baggage checker, she scratched her arm. “I put it in and when I went to take it out of my arm, I was completely scratched. I was bleeding,” the traveler explained. GET FOX BUSINESS IN ALBANIA by clicking HERE Frontier Airlines told FOX Business that they gave Ellis-Hebard a refund as compensation. “We sincerely regret that the customer was able to board the wrong flight and apologize,” a Frontier Airlines spokesperson said. “We have provided her with a refund and compensation and have addressed the issue with airport staff.” Read more about this story from FOX Business.

