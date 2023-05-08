Nina Pykare 1932-2023 | News, Sports, Jobs





NORTHFIELD – Nina Coombs Pykare passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Born on December 27, 1932 to Edwin Charles Coombs and Grace Sharpnack Coombs, Nina graduated from Bazetta High School, Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Kent State University with a Ph.D. She worked as a secretary for the religious studies department at Cleveland State until she left to write full time. She was an accomplished writer of over 50 novels under various pen names. During her career, she taught the writer’s correspondence course in novel writing classes at the Kent State branch and the YWCA. When her students didn’t want to stop meeting for classes, they created the Warren Writers Group, which still operates today. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren, where she helped with community luncheons and served on many committees. She was instrumental in starting an annual paper recycling and delivery program for Bread For the World, an organization focused on helping the hungry. Nina loved horses and dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, crocheting baby blankets and watching old movies on TV. She is survived by three sons and one daughter, Rodney (Cindy) Pykare of Bazetta, Michael (Pat) Pykare of Newark, NY, David (Ginny) Pykare of Cortland and Rebecca (Bob) Cholley of Northfield Center; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Edwin C. Coombs Jr.; an infant sister; son, Johnathon E. Pykare; and her ex-husband, Rodney H. Pykare. A Resurrection Witness Service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church of Warren, 256 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, OH 44483 The family welcomes you to a luncheon immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, it was Nina’s wish that donations be made to Bread For the World, 425 3rd St. SW, Suite 1200, Washington DC 20024 or donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Warren. Arrangements were made by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. (special announcement)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/obituaries/2023/05/nina-pykare-1932-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos