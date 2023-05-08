International
Thailand wins LPGA International Crown match play
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Ariya Jutanugarn helped launch Thailand as an emerging power in women’s golf when she won the British Womens Open in 2016.
The win inspired the younger players in Thailand and the results were evident during a dominant performance in the International Crown team’s match.
Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP award after she combined with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches and 20-year-old Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia on Sunday.
I would say when I grow up, when I become a professional, I always want to inspire the kids at home and now I feel even better because it’s not just me now, Ariya Jutanugarn said.
It was a total team effort.
Thitikul defeated Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the final point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.
The Jutanugarns won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn chipped in from the edge of the green at the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches.
Winning this event is huge for golf in Thailand, said Tavatanakit. It’s already growing, and I think it’s going to inspire a lot of people, even more than we felt inspired 10 years ago. I am very excited to see the future of Thai golf.
The United States defeated Sweden in the consolation game to finish in third place.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring four-player teams from eight countries divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group advanced to the semi-finals, where the format was two singles matches and an alternate stroke match.
The players on the winning team all received $125,000 in prize money, while the contestants received $75,900.
It was a big weekend for Thailand, who had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.
But the Thai side were dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every pool match and then produced a dominant championship match after surviving a close semi-final against the United States earlier in the day.
The top-seeded Americans split the two singles matches against Thailand with Lexi Thompson losing 3 and 2 to Thitikul and Lilia Vu fighting back from a two-hole deficit on the front nine to beat Tavatanaki 1 up.
That decided the fate of the semi-final in a tight alternate match between world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang against the Jutanugarn sisters.
Korda tied the match with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole, generating the USA’s call! from suitably sized galleries.
But the Jutanugarn sisters were not fazed with Moriya Jutanugarn hitting her tee shot to about 10 feet, setting up a birdie putt for Ariya Jutanugarn to put Thailand ahead.
Moriya Jutanugarn then birdied her second shot on the par-5 18th hole on the green, and Thailand made two birdies to tie the hole and win the match.
“Obviously it’s a bit disappointing not to be in the final, but I think we played well,” said Korda. We wish a few more shots would have gone in, but overall I think our performance was pretty good.
Australia, who had never finished better than sixth in the competition, beat Sweden in the first semi-final with Kyriacou beating Anna Nordqvist and Hannah Green beating Caroline Hedwall in the singles, while Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp beat Madelene Sagstrom and Maya Stark in the alternate match. .
But they failed in the final.
It’s obviously a little disappointing, but it’s still a big win for us, Kemp said.
Thompson beat Sagstrom in singles in the consolation match and the USA won it when Kang and Korda beat Nordqvist and Hedwall 1 up.
This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.
This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several major men’s events, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.
“It’s been a spectacular place for us and I think it shows that the women’s game is going in the right direction,” Thompson said. We would play some spectacular golf courses like this one. We were getting more and more fans every day, which we wanted to see, and the course is in great shape for us.
