Clark wins Wells Fargo, Thai trio takes international crown

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) Wyndham Clark shot a 68 Sunday for a four-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career PGA Tour win.

The 29-year-old Clark fought back tears as he sank a putt on the 18th hole to seal victory.

Clark finished at 19-under 265, the second-lowest par score in tournament history. Rory McIlroy shot 21-under 267 in 2015 when Quail Hollow played as the 72nd.

Schauffele had accuracy issues with his driver on Sunday and shot a 70, finishing at 15 under.

Clark opened the final round with a two-shot lead, surrendered to Schauffele after seven holes, then came back to win after playing the final 11 holes in 4 under.

Clark went from No. 80 to No. 31 in the world rankings. He also earned a spot at the British Open, along with Michael Kim and Denny McCarthy.

LPGA TOUR

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Atthaya Thitikul birdied the 16th hole to cap a dominant week that led Thailand to a victory over Australia on Sunday for the Crown’s first international team title.

Thitikul defeated Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the final point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.

Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn chipped in from the edge of the green at the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 the matches.

The United States defeated Sweden in the consolation game to finish in third place.

It was a big weekend for Thailand, who had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.

But the Thai side were dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every pool match and then produced a dominant championship match after surviving a close semi-final against the United States earlier in the day.

EUROPEAN TOUR

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) Adrian Meronk closed with a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory Sunday at the Italian Open, strengthening the Polish players’ case to return to Marco Simone as part of Europe’s Ryder team Cup.

Meronk finished at 13-under 271 to beat Romain Langasque (70). Julien Guerrier, who held the 54-hole lead, shot 73 and finished alone in third place, three shots back.

Meronk won for the third time on the European Tour and moved to No. 4 in the Race to Dubai rankings.

He took the lead with a 3-wood just short of the green on the par-4 16th. Meronk then saved par on the 17th after missing the green to the right, and then effectively closed it by making a putt 7-foot birdie on the last hole.

Marco Simone hosts the Ryder Cup the last week in September.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) Stephen Ames capped his dominant week at TPC Sugarloaf with a 4-under 68 on Sunday that gave him the tournament scoring record and a four-stroke victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Ames joined David Toms as the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He previously won the Hassan II Trophy in Morocco.

Ames had a three-stroke lead going into the final and was never seriously challenged. He drove into the water on the final hole and still made a 30-foot putt to finish at 19-under 197. Ames broke his 54-hole record at Sugarloaf by four strokes. He also won in 2017.

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the final hole for a 68 to finish alone in second place. Brett Quigley tried to make a run at Ames and came within three shots of a double-bogey finish for a 69 to finish alone in fourth place.

OTHER TOURS

Gabriela Ruffels closed with a 1-under 71 to cap off a wire-to-wire victory at the Garden City Charity Classic, her second win of the year on the Epson Tour. She won by four strokes over Isabella Fierro (62), Agathe Laisne (63) and Ga Yul Kang (65). … Chanmin Jung closed with a 5-under 66 for a six-stroke victory at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. This was his first win on the Asian Tour. … Maximilian Rottluff of Germany closed with a 2-under 70 and won the UAE Challenge in Abu Dhabi by a stroke over Ugo Coussaud for his first Challenge Tour win. … Lachlan Barker shot a 5-under 67 to win the PNG Open by four shots over Jack Murdoch on the PGA Tour of Australia. … Toni Hakula closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Julian Itulain in the Kia Open at Ecuardo on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. … Yuri Yoshida finished with a 1-over 73 for a three-shot victory over Jiyai Shin in the Salonpas Cup Ladies World Championship on the LPGA of Japan. … Bo Kyeom Park had a 68 and posted a three-stroke victory at the Kyochon 1991 Ladies Open. The Korea LPGA event was shortened to 36 holes.

