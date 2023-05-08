Rental Sales Agent – PT, Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport; Newport News, Virginia, United States of America





Description

$14.50 an hour

Up to $500 Retention Bonus

Unlimited Commission – Average FT earnings are $50,160 per year

Shift Premium may apply Immediate employment! We are now looking for passionate, energetic and motivated people like you to join our growing company Avis Budget Group. Well, we help you reach your full potential by developing, encouraging and rewarding you to maximize your earnings in a friendly and empowering sales environment. What are you going to do: You will rent our cars and sell our products and services at our airport rental counters. This includes processing contracts, listening and identifying customer needs, selling our offers and services to enhance their travel experience by providing excellent customer service. The benefits you will receive: Bi-weekly hourly wage plus an extremely lucrative monthly commission / incentive / bonus plan (Unlimited earnings potential up to 3x your annual base salary!) (New York and Puerto Rico: weekly salary) Minimum commission guarantee or actual commission, whichever is higher great, for the first two months On-the-job training to improve your professional sales skills Paid time off Medical, dental and other insurance Flexible spending account options to contribute up to $270 in tax-free benefits towards public transport expenses or parking Retirement benefits (401k) Employee discounts including car rental discounts and discounted car purchase prices Avis/Budget * Above benefits may vary based on full-time status and location/ partial What we were looking for: High School Diploma (or equivalent) Effective verbal communication skills Basic computer skills (typing, data entry) Professional and engaging personality Flexibility to work all shifts Must be able to sit, stand and type for long periods Must be 18 years of age and legally authorized to work in the United States 6 months of real estate or retail sales experience in a fast-paced environment is a bonus! Who we are: Avis Budget Group is a leading provider of mobility options, with brands including Avis, Budget & Budget Truck and Zipcar. With more than 70 years of experience and 11,000 locations in 180 countries, we are creating the future of our industry and we want you to join us in our mission. Apply today to connect with an exciting career, driven employees and a world of opportunity within our growing company. Avis Budget Group is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other applicable protected category. the law. This announcement does not constitute a promise or guarantee of employment. This advertisement describes only the general nature and level of this position. Essential functions and responsibilities may vary according to business needs. This position can be with any branch of the Avis Budget Group. Who we are: Glad you asked! Avis Budget Group is a leading provider of mobility options, with brands including Avis, Budget & Budget Truck and Zipcar. With more than 70 years of experience and 11,000 locations in 180 countries, we are shaping the future of our industry and we want you to join us in our mission. Apply today to be connected to an exciting career, a supportive family of employees and a world of opportunity. Newport NewsVirginia United States of America R0151898

