Thailand sweep Australia to claim International Crown, convincingly see off eight-team field | Golf News and Tour Information





SAN FRANCISCO Dominant does not do justice to describe Team Thailand’s performance at this week’s Hanwha LifePlus International Crown, fittingly capped by a 3-0 sweep of Australia in Sunday afternoon’s finals at TPC Harding Park.

Over four days, the foursome of Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit and sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn made a litany of history as the team match event returned to the LPGA schedule for the first time in five years. They were the first team to sweep pool play. Their collective 11 wins (from 12 overall matches) were the most of any country in any of the previous three editions of the event. They were the lowest seed (six) ever to win, beating Spain as a five seed in the inaugural 2014 crown.

We have been waiting for this since 2014, our first time playing in this event, said Ariya Jutanugarn. Finally, we got what we’ve been working for.

And it was truly a team effort, Thitkul building momentum in her singles match with Australian Stephanie Kyraciou, taking the lead for good in the back nine and winning 4 and 2 to remain unbeaten for the week.

In the second singles match, Tavatanakit won the second hole against Hannah Green and didn’t relinquish the lead, cruising to a 4-and-3 victory over perhaps the hottest player on the LPGA Tour to seal victory over the Aussies.

Fittingly in the anchor match, the Jutanugarn sisters did the Jutanugarn sisters thing. Starting a little slow after going 18 holes in the morning before beating Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang, 1 up, to close out the Americans in the semifinals, Moriya and Ariya won four straight holes from Nos. 7 to 10 against Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp. For good measure, Ariya, already aware that her team had won the crown, chipped in on the 15th to close out a 4-and-3 victory and start the celebration. She won the first MVP trophy at the Crown.

In a sign of Thailand’s brilliance, Australia held the lead for just six holes between the final three matches. We are one of the best teams in the world, said Atthaya Thitikul. And I think we can be there with [any] team in the world.

Thailand’s toughest test on Sunday came against the USA in the morning semi-final session. Thitikul beat Lexi Thompson handily, but Tavatanaki’s loss to Lilia Vu put pressure on the Jutanugarn sisters. The Thai siblings settled for par on the 17th, delivering a birdie finish to win their semi-final match.

They are [Team USA] great players, but at the end of the day, as I said again, it’s a match game; anything can happen, Tavatanakit said after the semi-final. It’s basically hole by hole, shot by shot.

The Americans won the third-place match against Sweden, with Kang and Korda going 1 over Caroline Hedwall and Anna Nordqvist to secure the consolation victory.

The Thai quartet credited the bond forged throughout the week in providing a foundation of confidence to win the crown. It’s another important moment for the country in terms of golf growth, players proving they belong alongside the rest of the world on an international stage. Tavatanakit says the win will add more momentum to the growing popularity of the sport at home.

It is very great for our country and you can already see that there are many newbies this year from Thailand, said Tavatanakit. This will continue to grow and continue to inspire young people. I’m so proud of all of us for being able to play and give everything we’ve got and just try to make our country proud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/thailand-beats-australia-to-win-2023-international-crown-in-dominant-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos