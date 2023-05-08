International
End of federal COVID emergency
This week, the federal government is set to withdraw its declaration of a public health emergency over COVID-19, a month after President Biden signs bipartisan congressional resolution to end national emergency declaration. In the same time, The White House is releasing federal guidelines for COVID vaccines– Another signal from officials that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.
“It is important to reflect on the tremendous progress that has been made in developing vaccines against COVID-19 and in conducting the largest global mass vaccination campaign ever,” it says. William Moss, professor in the Departments of Epidemiology, International Health, and Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Executive Director of Access Vaccine International. Still, Moss cautions that vaccine-related difficulties remain a concern.
“It’s become more complex and messy to assess vaccine effectiveness because of changing variants and hybrid immunity in the population—people have different vaccination and infection histories,” he says. “That said, bivalent booster vaccines continue to provide protection against severe disease, although the level of protection declines.”
Given these kinds of one-star improvements, is this the right time to end these pandemic provisions, which included not only free vaccines, but easier access to Medicaid enrollment, support for small businesses, and personal protective equipment in schools, along with many other life-saving supports? Will the changes wreak havoc on the lives of citizens who are immunocompromised or still experiencing pandemic aftershocks? Moss will join a panel of Johns Hopkins experts to address these questions and more in a live virtual conference call at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 10; registration required.
Before the conference, the Hub reached out to several other researchers across the university for their insights into the potential effects of ending emergency declarations.
Emergencies don’t have to last forever
David Dowdy, professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Tending the public health emergency declaration will undoubtedly cause some funding streams to end, but it is also important to recognize that emergencies cannot and cannot last forever. My hope is that we can use this pivot as an opportunity to shift some of the funding that has been used to respond to COVID-19 to our nation’s other pressing public health issues, from the opioid epidemic to the mental health crisis to long-standing challenges like health disparities and cancer—issues that have been exacerbated by COVID-19 and that we will face for decades to come. I hope we can see the COVID-19 pandemic as a wake-up call to strengthen our nation’s public health infrastructure so we can be better prepared for the next emergency, while also confronting the problems undermining our nation’s health. day after day. day.
Continuing to tell them ‘yes we can’ to innovative programs and care
Carrie Althoff, associate professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
TThere were so many things that happened during the COVID-19 public health emergency that allowed us to say, “It turns out, we can do this” to programs that weren’t believed to be feasible. For example, the federal government provided free school lunches to more than 50 million public school students to protect them from hunger during the pandemic. The federal program ended in September 2022, but many states have passed, or are considering passing, bills to ensure the continuation of free lunch in public schools. In a recent study by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health investigators, the impact of 2016 standards for more nutritious public school lunches lowered body mass index in American children; the study used data from the years before the pandemic. Moving forward, we need to study the impact of public school lunch on children’s health in states with (vs. without) free school lunch.
The expansion of telehealth was a tremendous success that was driven by the need to deliver and receive care in the safest possible environment when hospitals and outpatient clinics were full of people sick with COVID. Before COVID, the promise of telehealth was thought to be rooted in reaching those with major barriers to accessing health care, such as rural populations accessing sub-specialist care or among those experiencing stigma, inconsistent transportation or work hours. not routine. Telehealth removed significant barriers to accessing care for so many people. Although the pandemic-related moratorium on telemedicine regulations has expired, I suspect that the field of telehealth will continue to move forward, driven by much greater demand than existed before the pandemic. Telehealth-based mental health care is currently a prominent example.
The clock is ticking on emergency Medicaid expansion
Joshua M. Sharfstein, Associate Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement, Director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative and Professor of Practice in Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
OOne of the main issues is the redefinition of Medicaid. During the pandemic, everyone on Medicaid was allowed to stay on Medicaid. Now they must prove that they are eligible. In Maryland, that’s more than 1 million people. If people leave inappropriately, they will lose coverage. An unnecessary drop in coverage could also adversely affect health care providers, including Johns Hopkins. Fortunately, the state is launching a major campaign to keep people who remain eligible enrolled. The success of this campaign will be important for health in the state.
Medicaid eligibility checks will be costly for poor families
Robert Moffitt, Krieger-Eisenhower Professor of Economics, Krieger School of Arts and Sciences
Dduring the pandemic, most Medicaid eligibility tests were suspended. As a result, many families who became ineligible due to increased income or other circumstances were allowed to keep their benefits. It is only fitting that, once the pandemic is over, eligibility tests will begin to apply again. However, there are two issues. One is that eligibility screening is a complex and arduous task, and there is a risk that some families may fall through the cracks and end up out of the program even though they are eligible because they are unable to re-establish eligibility quickly enough. Families need help from Medicaid staff and need time to re-establish eligibility. The other problem is that some states still do not cover certain Medicaid groups that deserve coverage, despite encouragement from the Affordable Care Act, and some families will lose aid because of this ongoing problem with eligibility rules in those states.
Now it is up to us to embrace effective public health tools
Jonathan Links, Professor, Vice Provost and Chief Risk Officer, Johns Hopkins University
OOne of the many important lessons the pandemic has tried to teach us is that we actually have the power, individually, to significantly reduce our risk of getting any respiratory illness. A powerful model of public health behavior change—the Extended Parallel Process Model—illustrates that people change their risk-reducing behavior when they perceive a threat and believe there is an effective harm-reducing behavior they can do themselves. apply. With the pandemic, we have gained at least two: masks and vaccines. While both came with controversy of one kind or another, they represent powerful self-efficacy tools that we can embrace beyond COVID.
