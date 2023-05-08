CR Rao awarded International Prize in Statistics – UBTani: News and views for UB faculty and staff





In music, it’s Bruce Springsteen. Football has Pele and Mia Hamm. Tom Brady is considered the “greatest of all time” in the National Football League. He won’t quite fill an arena, but in the field of statistics, CR Rao is a rock star, considered the goat, and recently, Rao added to his long list of awards by being named the winner of the International Statistics Prize 2023 is considered the Nobel Prize for this field. Called “a living legend” of statistics, Rao brought nine decades worth of knowledge to UB in 2010 when he was named a research professor in the Department of Biostatistics, School of Public Health and Health Professions. “Dr. Rao’s pioneering scholarship has transformed not only the theory and methods of statistics, but has broad practical applications in fields ranging from risk analysis and weather forecasting to medical diagnosis and genetics,” says President Satish K. Tripathi, of who himself has two master’s degrees in the discipline. “He is a towering figure among statisticians, so it is fitting that his genius should be recognized with the most prestigious honor the field can receive. All of us at UB are delighted to see him receive this well-deserved recognition for contributions that have indelibly influenced statistical science over more than seven decades,” adds Tripathi. On the occasion of Rao’s centenary in 2020, the journal Proceedings – Mathematical Sciences, produced by the Indian Academy of Sciences, published an article titled “CR Rao: A Living Legend”. It was part of an entire special issue dedicated to Rao to mark his historic birthday. Numerous celebrations took place around the globe. In announcing the award on April 1, the International Prize in Statistics noted that “Rao’s work more than 75 years ago continues to exert a profound influence on science.” He added: “In his remarkable 1945 paper published in the Bulletin of the Calcutta Mathematical Society, Calyampudi Radhakrishna (CR) Rao demonstrated three fundamental results that paved the way for the modern field of statistics and provided statistical tools that are widely used in science today.” The first result, known as the Cramer-Rao lower bound, provides a means of knowing when a method for estimating a quantity is as good as any method can be, the release notes. The second result, called the Rao-Blackwell Theorem, provides a means of transforming an estimate into an optimal estimate. Taken together, the two methods form the basis on which most statistics are built. Insights from Rao’s third result spawned a new interdisciplinary field called “information geometry,” which has recently been used in measurements of the Higgs boson at the Large Hadron Collider, as well as in recent radar research. and antennas, along with significant contributions to advances in artificial intelligence. The International Prize in Statistics has been awarded every two years since 2017 and is run and managed by a foundation consisting of representatives of the five leading statistical organizations. “In awarding this award, we celebrate CR Rao’s monumental body of work that not only revolutionized statistical thinking in his time, but also continues to exert great influence on the human understanding of science across a wide spectrum of disciplines,” says Guy. Nason, chairman of the International Prize Foundation in Statistics. Rao will receive the award and his $80,000 prize this July at the International Statistical Institute’s biennial World Statistical Congress in Ottawa.

