Labor considers higher taxes on foreign UK home buyers | HOUSING

Labor is considering moves to impose higher taxes on foreign UK home buyers after a senior Tory blamed their party’s scrapping of housebuilding targets for a poor result in last week’s local elections .

In another sign that Labor believes Rishi Sunak is politically vulnerable over the housing crisis, the party has drawn up a series of policies aimed at making it easier for UK residents to buy homes.

One plan would be to increase the 2% surcharge on top of the stamp duty that overseas buyers must pay for UK homes.

Another would introduce a rule that made new developments available for purchase to first-time buyers only for a certain period of time to be agreed by the local council with the developers.

Overseas buyers will also be prohibited from buying more than 50% of the homes in a development.

The ideas, yet to be confirmed but expected to be approved by Labor at the next election, follow a huge increase in the number of UK homes bought by foreign investors, often from Asia, costing buyers local.

The moves come after Simon Clarke, the former top secretary, condemned Sunak for scrapping mandatory housebuilding targets from local authorities under pressure from MPs, despite a crisis in the number of homes available.

Clarke, who served in Liz Trusss’s cabinet, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that scrapping the targets was a huge mistake and played a significant role in the Tories losing around 1,000 net seats in local elections.

In these results there is one theme that stands out above all others for me, we cannot outrun the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, so one aspect of politics that needs to change and change urgently is our housing policy, it said.

So we can get back to building the homes that people need, making the case, the moral, the economic, the political case, for building the homes that a growing population requires, rather than, I’m afraid, trying to bring the public’s worst instincts about it. query, which does not work.

I would say that dropping those targets was a huge mistake and I would like to see them reinstated.