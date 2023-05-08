US Coast Guard Seizes $30 Million in Drugs with International Task Force > United States Navy > News





Operating in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) seized 580 kilograms of methamphetamine and 35 kilograms of heroin from a vessel transiting international waters. CTF 150 is one of four task forces that make up the world’s largest multinational maritime partnership, the Combined Maritime Forces. Marine forces supporting CTF 150 have seized illegal drugs with a combined estimated US street value of nearly $200 million in 2023. Glen Harris arrived in the Middle East last year and operates out of the US Navy base in Bahrain, where the CMF is headquartered with US Naval Forces Central Command and the US 5th Fleet. The rapid response cutter is part of a contingent of US Coast Guard vessels forward-deployed in the region under Patrol Force Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside US and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. “The dedication and expertise of the leadership and crew of the Glen Harris epitomizes our commitment to interdict and remove illegal narcotics from the sea, denying malicious actors the ability to destabilize the region,” said Capt. Eric A. Helgen, PATFORSWA commander. “I couldn’t be more proud of our rapid response cutting teams.” Currently led by the United Kingdom, CTF 150 conducts maritime security and counter-terrorism operations in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations and their associated illicit activities, including the movement of personnel, weapons , narcotics and coal. These efforts help ensure legitimate commercial transport in the region, free from non-state threats. US and international maritime units in the Middle East seized a total of $1 billion worth of illegal drugs from 2021 to 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/3387404/us-coast-guard-seizes-30-million-in-drugs-with-international-task-force/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos