2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown consolation match results and recaps | LPGA

Sweden v. United States

Madeleine Sagstrom (SWE) d. Lilia Vu (USA), 5 and 4

It was Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown veteran Madelene Sagstrom against Crown rookie Lilia Vu in the first consolation singles match of the afternoon at TPC Harding Park, with Sagstrom eventually winning 5 and 4. The Swede won the first hole to go 1-up. , but Vu quickly tied things up with a birdie on the par-3, 2nd hole. After birdying the next two holes, Sagstrom went on a run, winning holes 5, 6 and 7 to take a 3-up lead with 11 to play. She extended her lead to 4 up after a birdie at the par-4 10th hole and grabbed another birdie at No. 12 to move to 5 up over Vu. After Vu’s tee shot on the 14th hole found the fairway bunker and she was unable to match Sagstrom’s level, the young American conceded the match, giving the Swede a 5-and-4 victory.

“I gave myself chances and this morning Maja and I didn’t give ourselves any chances. We were fighting for par all day,” Sagstrom said. “(Lilia) made some mistakes and I was able to stay just one ahead of her on those few holes, and then I made some birdies when I needed to, but I think I just kept going. I was giving myself chances.”

Lexi Thompson (USA) d. Maja Stark (SWE), 3rd and 2nd

Grand champion Lexi Thompson picked up a consolation match point for Team USA on Sunday at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, capturing a 3-and-2 victory over Sweden’s Maja Stark. Stark birdied the opening punch to go 1 up, but Thompson leveled the match with a par on No. 4. The American birdied the 5th hole to go 1 up and the Swede responded with a birdie of her own at par-4, 6 to tie things up with 12 holes to play. Thompson then bogeyed 7 and 8 to grab a 2-up lead which she held until No. 11, dropping a shot when Stark won the hole with a par. Thompson got back to 2 with a par on the 14th hole after Stark bogeyed the fairway bunker and hung on for a par on 15, closing the door with a closing birdie on 16 to win 3 and 2.

“As soon as I entered the week, I was struggling a bit because the week at home I had a lot of pain with my hand. I wasn’t able to practice that could really be useful to me, but I was trying,” said Thompson, whose win was her first singles win at the International Crown. “I came here and I just found something the other day, and I just stuck with it, and sure enough, that’s golf. But I’ve just enjoyed every bit of playing with these girls and being part of the team.”

Danielle Kang/Nelly Korda (USA) d. Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (SWE), 1 UP

Sweden’s Anna Nordvist and Caroline Hedwall faced Danielle Kang and Nelly Korda in the quarterfinals of the consolation match at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, with the American pair beating the Swedes 1 up. Team USA struck first, birdieing the par-5 third hole, but the Swedes tied it with a birdie on No. 6. A bogey on the 7th hole gave Team USA the lead again and they never lost it, matching Team Sweden over the next 11 holes to win the match 1 up and help the United States finish third at TPC Harding Park.

“Playing for our country is probably the greatest honor,” said Korda. “And we didn’t have the morning that we probably expected, but to come out and finish third and beat Sweden in the afternoon after losing to them on Saturday. It felt really good too.”

Thompson agreed, expressing gratitude for getting the International Crown back on schedule. “We are all very grateful for this opportunity to be able to represent our country. I think it’s a great idea. Solheim is just the USA against Europe, but the International Crown came in and now eight different countries can represent their country and teams. It’s a great opportunity for these girls to be able to wear their country colors and go out and represent because golf is such an individual sport that a lot of these girls don’t get the opportunity very often.”