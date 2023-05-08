Fighting continues in Khartoum as Sudanese envoys and mediators meet in Saudi Arabia





Fighting could be heard in southern Khartoum on Sunday as envoys from Sudan’s warring sides met in Saudi Arabia for talks that international mediators hope will end a three-week conflict that has killed hundreds and sparked an exodus .

The US-Saudi initiative is the first serious effort to end fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) that has turned parts of the Sudanese capital into war zones, derailing an internationally-backed plan to impose rule civilian after years of turmoil and created a humanitarian crisis. “Pre-negotiation” talks began on Saturday and “will continue in the coming days pending the achievement of an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Saudi Arabia will allocate 100 million dollars in humanitarian aid to Sudan, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya said earlier on Sunday. Fighting since mid-April has killed hundreds of people and injured thousands, disrupted aid supplies and sent 100,000 refugees fleeing the country. Manahil Salah, a 28-year-old laboratory doctor on an evacuation flight from the Port SUDAN in the United Arab Emirates, said her family hid for three days in their home near army headquarters in the capital before eventually traveling to the Red Sea Coast. “Yes, I’m happy to survive,” she said. “But I feel deep sadness because I left my mother and father Sudan, and sad because all this pain is happening in my homeland”. Thousands of people are pushing to leave the Port SUDAN on ships to Saudi Arabia, paying for expensive commercial flights through the country’s only functioning airport, or using evacuation flights. “We were lucky to travel to Abu Dhabi, but what is happening in Khartoum, where I spent my whole life, is painful,” said 75-year-old Abdulkader, who also caught an evacuation flight to the United Arab Emirates. . “Abandoning your life and memories is somethingundescribeable”. As mediators search for a path to peace, both sides have made it clear they will only discuss a humanitarian ceasefire, not negotiate an end to the war. The United States and Saudi Arabia urged the warring parties to use the recent talks to move toward “planning for subsequent expanded negotiations to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Confirming his group’s participation, RSF head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, said he hoped the talks would achieve their intended goal of ensuring safe passage for civilians. Hemedti has vowed to either capture or kill army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and there has also been evidence on the ground that both sides remain unwilling to compromise to end the bloodshed. The conflict began on April 15 after the collapse of an internationally backed plan for a transition to democracy. Burhan, a career army officer, heads a governing council installed after the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and a military coup in 2021, while Hemedti, a formerThe militia leader who made a name for himself in the Darfur conflict is his deputy. Before the fighting, Hemedti had taken stepsincluding rapprochement with a civilian coalition that showedhe had political plans. Burhan blamed the war on him“ambitions”. Widespread use of explosives throughoutfighting has increased the risk to civilians, in particularchildren who may mistake ammunition for toys and play with itthem, the United Nations Mine Action Service said. Western powers have supported the transition to a civilian onegovernment in a country located at a strategic crossroadsbetween Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the volatile SahelThe region. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wastraveling to Saudi Arabia at the weekend for talks with Saudithe leaders. (Reuters)

