Democratic Republic of Congo: More than 400 dead from floods and landslides









CNN

–

At least 400 people have died after floods and landslides hit the Democratic Republic of Congo’s South Kivu province last week, officials told CNN. Heavy rains over the past week caused rivers to overflow and triggered mudslides that destroyed the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in South Kivu’s Kalehe territory, provincial governor Theo Kasi told CNN on Monday. We have 401 deaths in Bushushu and Nyamukubi villages in Kalehe territory, Kasi said. Videos from the area show buildings swept away in water and mud, with debris scattered across villages. Valet Chebujongo, an activist in Kalehe, told CNN that rescuers have been unable to clear muddy roads, leaving residents with the perilous option of wading through lakes. The Congolese government and its partners should find a safe place to relocate the victims and ask the population not to use flowing waters and the lake during this period, Chebujongo said, adding that there is no machinery to clear the mud. and to clear landslides on the road to allow the population to circulate in the Bushushu-Nyamukubi villages. People are crossing the lake, another danger. Kasi said that rescue operations are continuing despite the difficulties. We are in a disaster. We work despite difficult conditions, he said. Provincial government said On Saturday, it was moving flood-affected residents to safer places. it also said the government was funding medical care for the injured, including funeral expenses for the deceased. President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday declared national mourning for flood victims, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said. saidadding that a delegation of the national government had arrived in Kalehe to assist local response efforts. The DRC is located within the Congo River basin where flood disasters are frequently reported. According to a World Bank REPORTclimate-related disasters, including floods, are likely to increase in frequency and magnitude in the Central African country due to climate change. The DRC continues to face the devastating effects of flooding across the country. In December, more than 120 people were killed after heavy rains caused severe flooding in the Congolese capital Kinshasa, authorities said. in 2020, more than 15,000 houses were destroyed and at least 25 people killed by floods in South Kivu, a province already ravaged by armed conflict, the UN Refugee Agency reported at the time. Months ago, approx 39 people lost their lives when torrential rains caused landslides in Kinshasa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/08/africa/flooding-congo-dead-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos