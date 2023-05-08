More than 29,000 people have been evacuated from communities across Alberta as wildfires rage across Canada.





More than 100 wildfires raging in Canada’s Alberta region have forced more than 29,000 people to flee in what officials have called an unprecedented situation for the province.

In the past 24 hours alone, 16 new fires have burned in Alberta, wildfire information unit leader Christie Tucker said during a press conference Sunday evening.

Firefighters across the province were battling 108 active fires, 31 of which were burning out of control, according to Tucker.

This kind of wild fire activity isn’t typical early in the year, and firefighters don’t typically see such a large area burned, Tucker said Sunday morning.

But bone-dry conditions, abnormally hot weather and high winds have combined to fuel this truly extreme fire activity, Tucker said.

We could be setting ourselves up for a long fight here, she said.

Fires have burned a total of 375,000 hectares, about 926,000 hectares, in Alberta so far this year, and recent blazes have burned a large amount of land in recent days, Tucker said.

Additional firefighters and resources are heading to Alberta from across the country to battle the growing blazes, and crews have already arrived from Quebec and Ontario to join the firefight, Tucker said.

Some gains were made Sunday as scattered rain across the province helped firefighters get into areas they couldn’t before due to extreme fire behavior.

Firefighters now hope cooler temperatures and higher humidity will help them battle the blaze in the southern and central parts of the province, but challenging conditions remain in the northern part of the province, Tucker said.

In the north, it is still very dry. We were still seeing winds, and we expect a continuation of those types of conditions that can lead to extreme fire behavior, she said at the Sunday evening press conference.

Communities in Alberta have seen some unusually hot temperatures in the past week, with the capital Edmonton reaching 31 degrees Celsius, about 88 degrees Fahrenheit, on Wednesday and Thursday more than 10 degrees above average, according to the Canadian Center for Climate Services.

The region has also seen a lack of rainfall, which may have contributed to the extreme fire conditions in Alberta, drying out the soil and making the fires more difficult to control, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

Tucker said crews dealing with rapidly changing fires across the province will continue to focus their efforts on fires that threaten communities.

Meanwhile, many hospitals have been fully evacuated and many roads have been closed in northern and central Alberta, according to provincial officials.

So far, about 5,000 people have sought shelter in evacuation centres, Alberta Emergency Management chief Colin Blair said at a press conference Sunday.

As thousands of Albertans flee their homes and head to evacuation centres, they leave not knowing if they will have a home to return to when evacuation orders are lifted.

Rick Laboucan, who grew up in the Fox Lake community, said CNN affiliate CTV that his family home will not be there when the community returns.

All of my families lean there, our little village side there in north Fox Lake is all gone, Laboucan said. The homes of family and friends are gone.

An out-of-control wildfire has burned more than 16,300 acres of land, about 40,200 acres, since Sunday in the Fox Lake community. authorities said.

It remains unclear how much damage the fires have caused as heavy smoke and severe fire conditions prevent crews from fully assessing property loss, Blair said.

“We know that structures have been lost, but our first priority is to protect lives and deal with the emergency response first,” Blair said.

Officials know dozens of structures have been damaged, including in the Fox Lake area, where 56 firefighters with heavy equipment and aircraft are battling the blaze, authorities said.

Many were also ordered to flee to Yellowhead County, where immediate evacuations were ordered for 8,000 people. Another 3,600 were ordered to evacuate from the Little Red River Cree Nation.

Another wildfire named EWF-031 has burned about 77,920 acres of land, about 192,500 acres, as it rages southeast of the town of Edson in Yellowhead County, according to Alberta fire officials.

The Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, has said that it is an unprecedented situation that our province is facing.

We have so many fires, so widespread, and that’s because we’ve seen unprecedented conditions this spring. It’s been an unusual year, Tucker said.