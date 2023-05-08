International
Opening doors to international student research
A LAST MEETING AT A UBC OKANAGAN CAFE while visiting a friend changed Bhavesh Gnnanapareddys academic trajectory.
The international student, who was studying for his undergraduate degree in physics in India, was visiting the research group of Dr. Gino DiLabios at UBCO as part of one Mitacs Globalink Research Internship. While attending his friends’ graduation, his band collided Dr. Robert Szilagyi in a campus cafe and struck up a conversation about their shared research interests.
My friend worked with Dr. Szilagyi, so we started talking about their research in and theoretical chemistry, Gnnanapareddy explains. I was interested in what he was doing, so I read some of his letters. I finally asked if I could do my final year project with him, as I had the opportunity to do it internationally as part of my program.
Gnnanapareddys path to Canada and UBCO came through universities Visiting International Research Students (VIRS) program.which accepts international students at UBC to conduct full-time research under the supervision of a faculty member.
Since 2014, UBC has welcomed over 2,500 VIRS students from over 650 universities and 85 different countries. The program was adapted to the Okanagan campus in 2018 and so far 286 students have participated. The VIRS program includes students in their undergraduate, master’s and doctoral studies who wish to enhance their research skills at UBC.
VIRS is an ideal pathway for amazing research-focused students to come to UBCO and complete their degree at home, explains Dr. Dana Lowton, Assistant Director of UBCO’s GoGlobal. Students like Bhavesh are a perfect example of why we have these unique research paths.
Eager to begin his project, Gnnanapareddy arranged weekly meetings with Dr. Szilagyi before his arrival in Canada. The pair met online for two hours a week for four months; the 13-hour time difference between Kelowna, BC, and Hyderabad, India, didn’t faze either of them.
We reviewed case studies and read papers, says Dr. Szilagyi. I gave Bhavesh data and programs to play with so he could manipulate the data sets. He was already exposed to that during his internship at Mitacs, so I helped him pursue that line of study further. At the end of four months, Bhavesh reached a point where he had a rough outline for a possible scientific publication.
Dr. Szilagyi says VIRS can jump-start international students’ graduate research careers while also benefiting professors. VIRS has allowed me to have Bhavesh in my lab before he decides to pursue a master’s degree so he can get to know me and my group. In general, involvement in undergraduate research allows students to personalize their education and training, as they have the freedom to choose their research advisors.
“This is rarely the case for course instructors even at a post-secondary institution in Canada like UBC Okanagan.
Undergraduate research gives students the opportunity to better personalize and tailor their education, he adds. Students can choose their professor and spend their available time doing research; if they don’t like that lab or haven’t learned enough, they can contact another professor or a collaborative research project. Once you’re in graduate school, the stakes are much higher and that kind of flexibility doesn’t exist.
Gnnanapareddy agrees. I would highly recommend students get involved in undergraduate research as early as possible. Just as the research in a master’s degree is the foundation for a doctorate, completing good undergraduate research will be useful if you decide to study further.
Already impressed by his experience with Dr. DiLabio during his internship at Mitacs, which focused on theoretical and computational chemistry research combined with his work with Dr. Szilagyi, Gnnanapareddy decided to apply for UBCO Master of Science in Chemistry.
I love doing research; I knew I wanted to do research since ninth or tenth grade, he says. I liked how UBCO’s master’s programs are so research-oriented, and having already worked with Dr. DiLabio and Dr. Szilagyi, I knew what to expect here.
Gnnanapareddy was accepted into the program as soon as he arrived in Canada to complete his final year project through VIRS; he will work with dr. DiLabio and Dr. Szilagyi, combining theoretical and work to extend his previous research.
I’m located on this beautiful campus, I’ve received a scholarship and Mitacs funding from UBCO, and I’m working on something I’m passionate about, says Gnnanapareddy. It doesn’t get much better than this, and it all started with a chance, funny encounter.
