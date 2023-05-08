News: Study Abroad at Beijing International Montessori School

Study abroad and experience all that China’s capital has to offer at the International Montessori School of Beijing (MSB) founded in 1990. With long-term goals of expansion, MSB aspires to be an adaptive, internationally acclaimed educational experience for children who from infancy to 17 years. Blending Montessori and globally recognized academic frameworks, teaching abroad at MSB provides students with the essential skills to realize success in college, career and life. MSB’s dual language programs are second to none in Beijing.

Located in one of Beijing’s prime residential areas, MSB is located opposite the Beijing Riviera, just a 30-minute drive from the city center. Its prime location on the border of Beijing’s Chaoyang and Shunyi districts provides easy access for international teachers residing in either the city or the suburbs. Located near other international schools in Xiangjiangbeilu, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the campus is conveniently located to other expat community complexes, shopping centers and restaurants.

MSB’s international school campus encompasses five buildings totaling over 11,000 square meters. Four main academic buildings are home to different divisions: Infant and Toddler, Early Childhood, Primary and the first of its kind at China Middle School. The Middle School building also houses art and music studios, children’s kitchens, libraries, science labs, gymnasiums and the Coffee Stop, a refreshment area maintained by the school’s Parents’ Association. A separate multi-purpose hall contains a stage and an indoor ball court. All buildings are equipped with high-tech, ozone-free air purification systems and air curtains over the main entrances.

MSB’s outdoor facilities include two all-weather sports fields, a running track, a sandbox, a basketball court and six playgrounds, catering for children of all ages. Ready for use is MSB’s brand new, 15,000 square meter, athletic complex, featuring a soccer field, two hundred meter track, six basketball courts, two volleyball courts and two tennis courts.

Teaching overseas at the first fully qualified international Montessori school in Beijing offers the opportunity to be part of an associate member of the American Montessori Association (AMS) and fully registered with the Beijing Municipal Education Commission of the Chinese Ministry of Education. There are currently over 400 primary school students enrolled representing 20 nationalities, none of whom are from China. In addition to the Montessori method, the school offers the US Common Core. The teaching staff of 115 includes 77 experienced, dedicated and long-term educators from China who will assist with cultural integration for international teachers. MSB is pursuing accreditation through the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Council of International Schools (CIS).

In addition to regular physical training classes, elementary school students have many opportunities to participate in intramural athletic events. As a member of the International Junior Schools Athletic Conference, he participates in football, handball, volleyball, basketball and athletics throughout the school year. Regardless of skill and ability, everyone is encouraged to participate, with a focus on team building and participation. MSB also regularly organizes “friendships” with other international schools in Beijing to expose children to a competitive environment.

The MSB Aquabees swim team is run by professionally contracted coaches and a very strong parent support committee. The community uses the MSB’s 25 meter swimming pool for training and competitions. The swimming program includes children from five to 12 years old.

Once a week, children have the opportunity to join MSB teachers on a midday run around the neighborhood. This activity takes place during the holiday period every Wednesday for grades 4 & 5; other students have the option of an early morning run every Friday.

MSB offers a diverse after-school program that caters to all interests for students in Early Childhood 1 through Grade 5. Activities are led by both MSB teachers and individuals and organizations from the Beijing community. Examples include science, football, drama, basketball, baking, language clubs, golf, Kung Fu, fencing, chess, robot programming and more.

MSBs Extended Learning Program is designed to meet the developmental needs of highly energetic and enthusiastic 6th and 7th graders. Class selection changes each semester, allowing students to explore more of their interests throughout the year. Some of the courses include new studies, creative writing, leadership, drama, chess, outdoor activities and sports, and various STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) projects.

MSB is looking to hire certified international teachers, experienced singles and couples who want to teach abroad. Candidates do not need to have an academic degree in the subject they will be teaching. According to government regulations, those up to the age of 60 can get a work visa.

The overseas teaching benefits package includes annual allowances for accommodation and airfare. The lesson is free for up to two children. MSB offers professional development opportunities. Health insurance worldwide, except in the US, is fully paid and includes dental and emergency evacuation.

