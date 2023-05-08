Director of FSU’s Center for Global Engagement Wins Prestigious Award from Association of International Educators

A Florida State University administrator has won a distinguished award honoring her efforts to foster international education opportunities for students and create a global community at FSU. Cindy Green, director of the Center for Global Engagement (CGE) at Florida State University, has won the 2023 International Education Award for Leadership and Collaboration from NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

The award honors Cassandra Pyle, a leader in education and international exchange for over 25 years. Pyle was known throughout the world as a champion of international relations and a leader in fostering better international understanding through cooperation.

The NAFSA International Education Award for Leadership and Collaboration, given in honor of Cassandra Pyle, recognizes an individual who has distinguished herself by fostering international exchange, said Fanta Aw, executive director and CEO of NAFSA. Through her collaborative leadership on campus and her active involvement in NAFSA Region VII, Cynthia is an outstanding representative of the core qualities embodied in this award. She is a dedicated champion of international education and will continue to shape our field for years to come.

Like Pyle, Green has spent her career working tirelessly to promote the benefits of international education on and off campus. As director of CGE, Green has initiated university-wide efforts to internationalize the campus and create a globally rich learning environment where all students can increase their global awareness and interact with people from around the world.

It is truly an honor to receive the Cassandra Pyle Award given the impact she has made on international education in the US as well as around the world, Green said. I greatly appreciate the colleagues I have worked with over the years, at FSU and at other institutions in the US and in over 20 different countries. I am also grateful for the supportive supervisors I have had over the years, who believed in my vision and gave me so many opportunities to create and implement new initiatives that contribute to the internationalization of the campus.

CGE facilitates international diversity, fosters global understanding and awareness, and enhances internationalization efforts throughout the FSU community. When Green was selected as director almost 20 years ago, CGE focused solely on international student and scholar services. Now, CGE offers 45 bilateral exchange programs, giving students the opportunity to immerse themselves in an academic and cultural environment abroad while earning FSU course credit.

Green also developed the Global Citizenship Academic Certificate Program, which prepares students to succeed in a global workforce by helping them develop global/intercultural fluency and critical thinking, problem solving, and intercultural communication skills. In addition, Green partnered with the Disney International College Program to help students gain valuable hospitality experience and develop cross-cultural competencies through 12 credits of FSU coursework and six months of work-integrated learning at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Throughout her time at FSU, Green has collaborated with others across campus to facilitate FSU’s involvement in the Fulbright Iraq Visiting Scholars Program and the Scholar Rescue Fund. She has also positioned FSU as a host for Ukrainian students funded through the Global Democracy Ambassador Scholarship Program.

Green played an integral role in the development and design of FSU’s Global and Multicultural Buildings. The state-of-the-art institution opened its doors in 2010 and was created to promote student engagement and interaction among diverse groups within the university community.

Green’s hard work to build on the university’s global footprint paid off in 2017, when Florida State was one of only four institutions selected for 2017 Senator Paul Simon Award for Campus Internationalization. Given annually by NAFSA and named for the late Senator Paul Simon of Illinois, the award recognizes American colleges and universities that are making significant progress toward comprehensive internationalization, especially those that use innovative and creative approaches.

Aleksandra Nesic worked with Green at FSU from 2008 to 2016 as faculty and program director for International Affairs and Conflict Resolution and is currently chair of European and Eurasian Affairs at the Foreign Service Institute at the US Department of State. In her letter to NAFSA in support of the nomination, Nesic highlighted the Greens’ leadership efforts at FSU and its vision for a global campus community.

During the time I worked with Dr. Green, I saw him mobilize every segment of the campus to learn about the benefits of international education and why developing global competence should and can be an important element of student experiences, Nesic wrote. Her leadership efforts have truly transformed not only the campus, but the lives of thousands of students, young professionals, and academics around the world. She embodies the spirit of Cassandra Pyle.

Green will be honored during the 2023 NAFSA Annual Conference and Exposition, which takes place Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, in Washington, DC

For more information about the Center for Global Engagement at FSU, visit cge.fsu.edu. To learn more about NAFSA, visit nafsa.org.