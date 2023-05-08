



— Thermal spray solutions add capabilities focused on strategic defense in Kymera’s Surface Technologies product range — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kymera International (“Kymera”), a leading global specialty materials company, announced today that it has closed its transaction with Thermal Spray Solutions, Inc. (“TSS”), acquiring substantially all of their assets. Headquartered in Chesapeake, VirginiaTSS is a leading provider of high performance thermal spray coatings for corrosion and wear resistance to the US Navy, the shipbuilding sector and major industrial customers throughout United States.

Kymera International acquires Thermal Spray Solutions Inc., expanding into thermal spray, coatings and surface technology solutions.

“The sale of TSS to Kymera aligns with our strategic goal to grow our specialty coatings business segment. The team at TSS has developed unique material and process solutions that extend the life of metal substrates and provide non-slip surfaces in areas such as seaplanes These technologies, along with Kymera’s in-house developed materials, will allow us to expand our product offerings in the US and leverage Kymera’s footprint to drive global growth,” commented. Barton White, CEO of Kymera. “In particular, we are particularly excited about how this investment will add to our growing offerings to support the US Navy.” “Kymera continues to execute on its M&A book, now closing its seventh acquisition under Palladium’s ownership,” said Adam Shebitz, a partner at Palladium. “The addition of TSS is a strategic fit as it accelerates Kymera’s expansion into high-growth surface technologies and value-added specialty materials.” “Thermal Spray Solutions is excited to become part of Kymera’s Surface Technologies Group. Kymera’s focus on coatings applications and new product development will place TSS in a significantly stronger position to support opportunities in rapid growth within our existing DoD and commercial customer base,” said. Chris NicholsVP Sales & Marketing and Co-Founder of TSS. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the 1800s. Today, Kymera International is a leading US-owned global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its engineered products to a wide range of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty vehicles, additive manufacturing and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the USA, Australia, EuropeAND Asia. www.kymerainternational.com About Thermal Spray Solutions

Thermal Spray Solutions is a full-service thermal spray facility specializing in rotary equipment solutions and on-site metal coating application. The facility, headquartered in Chesapeake, VAboasts one of the largest thermal spray booths in Eastern USA and is the leading supplier of non-slip thermal spray coatings for the US Navy’s flight deck. About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 200 companies (38 platforms and more than 165 extensions). With more 3 billion dollars in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on acquiring equity investments in the range of 50 million dollars THE 150 million dollars. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The firm’s partners have significant experience in consumer, utility, industrial and healthcare businesses, with a particular focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth of the US Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com. SOURCE Kymera International

