New forensic skills to be deployed to solve Tasmania’s cold case crimes
- Briefly: All Tasmanian cold cases will be re-examined using new forensic technology, in the hope it can help families desperate for answers.
- What is expected next?The new technology will begin to be used later this year, with further improvements occurring over the next three years.
New forensic technology will be used to re-examine all of Tasmania’s cold cases, with police hoping it can finally provide answers to long-suffering families.
A $3.7 million upgrade will automate the DNA analysis and testing process in Tasmania, reducing the risk of contamination and human error.
Tasmania’s Forensic Science Service director Matthew Osborn said the new technology would ideally provide answers to both new and old cases.
“When the new instruments are fully online, we will go back to the cold cases and reroute them,” he said.
“Obviously, we have to balance that with current cases as well and make sure we’re bringing solutions to crime victim-survivors now, but at the same time looking back at cold cases.
“We would certainly hope that the greater sensitivity of the DNA instrument would provide some opportunities there.”
Police Minister Felix Ellis said the upgrade would be worth it if it helped solve even one cold case.
“These are such traumatic crimes that this investment will strengthen [our]ability [to solve cold cases]”, he said.
Tasmania Police are offering $500,000 in rewards in 2021 for information to help them solve seven high-profile cold cases, including 20-year-old Italian tourist Victoria Cafasso, who was killed on Beaumaris Beach on the state’s east coast in in 1995.
Other cases include then 26-year-old Nancy Grunwaldt, who disappeared from the east coast in 1993, Simon Crisp who was shot dead in the Marrawah hotel car park in 2013 and 32-year-old Paul Byrne, who is suspected of was killed in Rossarden in north-east Tasmania in 1996.
Osborn said the new technology would help re-examine cases dating back to the early 1990s, when DNA testing began to be used for forensic purposes.
New technology to help prevent crime
Forensic scientist Paul Holloway said the new technology would also help solve “less exciting” crimes such as burglaries and carjackings in a quicker time frame.
“The quicker we can do this type of thing, the quicker we can get results, and often the people who are involved in those small crimes are also more involved in bigger crimes,” he said.
“So it’s that preventative thing that can be very valuable. These things don’t seem that big, they don’t seem that interesting, but they have a big impact on what can happen even with major crimes.”
Tasmania’s Forensic Science Service receives more than 22,000 requests for forensic tests each year, with around 10,000 of these for DNA.
In addition to automating the process with a programmable program to handle 96 samples at a time, the upgrades will also fund a microscope to detect drugs and dusts and a new mass spectrometer for toxicology analysis.
It will also be spent on additional storage capacity allowing DNA samples to be kept indefinitely.
The chief executive of the Sexual Assault Support Service, Jill Maxwell, said the increased capacity would allow victims of sexual assault to have the confidence to undergo DNA testing, but would not be required to provide an official police report until they are ready.
“We fully support this for the survivors of the victims,” she said.
“It’s really important in response that they have choices and options and that they take the time and understand what those are,” she said.
Mr. Ellis said he would give agency to victim-survivors.
“If and when they choose to come to Tasmania Police, they can do so knowing the sample is available there,” he said.
