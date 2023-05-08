Celebrate National Public Works Week in Durham Region





Whitby, Ontario Durham Region residents are invited to celebrate National Public Works Week by attending our free in-person events on Saturday, May 27. Learn about the many services offered by the Department of Works. When: Saturday, May 27 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (rain or shine). Where: Scugog Depot

10 Goodwood Road, Port Perry

Activities include a display of public works trucks and equipment and a vehicle simulator. No pre-registration is required. Duffin Creek Water Pollution Control Plant

901 McKay Road, Pickering

Activities include a tour of this award-winning factory and information booths. Advance registration is required for the tour and entry. Register at EventBrite. Durham York Energy Centre

1835 Energy Drive, Courtice

Activities include a garbage truck display, information booths, children’s activities; and the opportunity to visit the facility. Registration is required for the tour portion only. Register for the tour at EventBrite! Why: Every year during the third week of May, municipalities across North America celebrate National Public Works Week to help raise awareness of the infrastructure and services provided by public works and how they improve the quality of life for current generations. and future. On behalf of Durham Regional Council Works Committee, John Henry, regional chairman and CEO, has declared the week of May 21 to 27 as National Public Works Week in Durham Region. Note: For more information, visit durham.ca/NPWW. 30 For media inquiries, please contact Corporate Communications.

