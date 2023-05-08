



Fifty to 80 percent of life on Earth is found in the ocean. For centuries, the ocean, which is the life support system of the planets, was considered too big to fail and its resources so infinite that they could be carelessly exploited. As these assumptions fade and global awareness of the tipping point of the oceans, their finite resources and worsening vulnerability to climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss emerges, the need to address the ocean crisis in the wider context of achieving the Goals emerges. of Sustainable Development (SDGs) now requires urgent integrated approaches and solutions. Trade and Environment Review 2023: Building a sustainable and resilient ocean economy beyond 2030 addresses the current and evolving cross-cutting role of the ocean in advancing economic growth, social inclusion and environmental sustainability. The review builds on the discussions and outcomes of the 4th United Nations Ocean Forum on trade-related aspects of SDG 14, life under water, which took place in Geneva from 6 to 8 April 2022. The Forum proved to be a unique global platform from which to take stock, share experiences and explore options for implementing trade-related targets for SDG 14. The focus of the 4th Forum, A shift towards a sustainable ocean economy: Facilitating recovery and resilience after COVID-19, allowed participants to identify opportunities and challenges for the ocean economy and trade to contribute to recovery and resilience after COVID-19 within the mandates of the outcome document of UNCTAD’s 15th quadrennial conference (UNCTAD15) Bridgetown Convention. The recommendations adopted during the Forum were shared with all Member States by Mauritius, as Chair of the Forum, as part of UNCTAD’s preparations and the holding of the Second United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 2022) in Lisbon, Portugal in 2022. The Trade and Environment Review 2023 examines several key and emerging themes for the ocean economy, including the seaweed sector as a lever for a sustainable economic recovery; fisheries subsidies and non-tariff measures (NTM); decarbonisation of maritime and maritime transport supply chains; and plastic debris and other ocean debris challenges. It explores these issues, identifies key opportunities and challenges, and concludes by providing a bottom-up menu of action-oriented policy recommendations for Small Developing States (SIDS) and developing coastal countries. She calls for one The Blue Deal on trade and finance to accelerate the implementation of SDG 14 and identify practical but broad development pathways towards a sustainable, resilient and inclusive ocean economy by 2030 and beyond.

