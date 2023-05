Mayer Brown Adds Former IRS International Tax Attorney Sonal Majmudar | tidings

Mayer Brown announced today that Sonal Majmudar, a former international tax advisor with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), has joined its tax practice as a partner. Sonal will be based in the firm’s Washington DC office. Her arrival strengthens Mayer Brown’s global tax offerings in the market, particularly in relation to transfer pricing controversies and high-stakes international disputes. Sonal will provide comprehensive representation and counsel on transfer pricing matters, including the negotiation of Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) with US and foreign tax authorities, and the resolution of double taxation cases through the mutual agreement procedure ( MAP) of bilateral tax treaties. She brings broad, cross-industry experience with deep knowledge of critical tax issues arising in banking and financial services, life sciences, technology and consumer products, among other sectors. “Sonal has unique experience representing multiple stakeholders in new tax matters,” said Brian Kittle, co-head of Mayer Brown’s tax practice. “As multinational enterprises face increased scrutiny of their transfer pricing practices, Sonal will be a key resource for clients seeking pragmatic and forward-thinking guidance on these crucial issues.” Thomas Kittle-Kamp, co-head of the tax practice, added: “Sonal’s strong background in customs and experience working with developing country tax administrations while at the World Bank set her apart from other customs pricing practitioners. transfers. We are happy to welcome him.” At IRS, Sonal served with the advance awards and mutual agreement program, where she led the development and negotiation of complex APAs and resolved MAP cases with treaty partners in Europe, Asia and North America. While at the IRS, she had a one-year stint with the World Bank’s global tax team advising the G20 Presidency on key issues in international taxation, including digital economy taxation and transparency. Sonal began her legal career with the Office of the Chief Counsel of US Customs and Border Protection. “After 11 years of enrichment with the IRS, I look forward to applying my experience in multi-party cases to help businesses facing tax controversies around the world,” said Sonal. “My practice is 100 percent cross-border, making Mayer Brown’s global practice an optimal platform. I am excited to join this industry-leading team providing enhanced tax certainty during a time of increased compliance.” “Sonal’s wealth of experience, enhanced at the IRS, World Bank and other institutions, adds strength to her tax, international trade and other synergistic practices in Washington,” said Liz Stern, managing partner of Mayer Brown’s Washington, DC office. “Clients will immediately benefit from her experience in these high-demand areas.” ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mayerbrown.com/en/news/2023/05/mayer-brown-adds-former-irs-international-tax-lawyer-sonal-majmudar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos