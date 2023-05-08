Migrant crisis: Families board freight trains to reach US border



Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

CNN

–



The freight train stopped and several hundred people hoped that a new phase of their lives would begin.

One father, Leuman Varela, told CNN that he, his wife and their four children had spent four days and nights on top of the train, traveling hundreds of miles as they fled their native Venezuela.

This is for the brave, this is hard, he said, his young son, Luca, on his shoulders. Putting your family in danger is difficult, but God has been with us, he has helped us, to give us strength.

People aboard freight trains have no shelter from the blazing sun days and brutally cold nights as they travel north from southern Mexico to cities along the US border.

We have been hungry, cold, hot, but here we are following the American dream, for a better life for our family, said Varela.

As they disembarked from tanks and railcars in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Jurez, many of the people smiled with obvious relief to get their feet back on solid ground. They were some of the thousands of people who came hoping to enter the US, some aware that a pandemic-era immigration restriction called Title 42 will end, others not.

But one mother feared her leg was shaking as her husband and teenage sons begged her to get off the train. They held her hand and were there to catch her when she finally came down a metal step in her pink plastic sandals.

Her son, Leonardo Luzardo, said it had been a long, cold night on top of the train, feeling like their bodies were turning to ice.

It looked like we were going to freeze, he told CNN. Our feet are frozen, frozen, the whole body is frozen.

Luzardo, from Chile, said he and his family would stay the night in Ciudad Jurez, which straddles the border near El Paso, Texas, and planned to cross into the United States the next day.

Well try to take a shower and get ready so they weren’t so dirty.

Several aid groups and shelters offer food and facilities, but a hose pouring water near the tracks was a welcome sight for a group of women who stopped to quench their thirst and wash their hands and faces free of dirt for several hours at the top. the train.

The Varela family from Venezuela said they too would go to the border after a night’s rest in their trip. They had managed to sign up with the CBP One app launched by US Customs and Border Protection to give people the chance to get an appointment for an entry interview at least if they had internet access and were lucky enough to find a spot available.

The Varelas didn’t have an appointment, but they protected a printout of an automated email response in a plastic bag and hoped it would be enough to help them get in.

The renewed focus on the border has centered on repealing Title 42 and ending the policy that allowed the government to quickly remove some migrants at the border, initially with the goal of stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Some families told CNN they had waited months for the right time to enter the US, setting up makeshift tent camps on the streets of this border town.

I want to cross, but not illegally, said Janeysi Games, who arrived in Ciudad Jurez with her husband and daughter after taking a series of trains.

A fire in Ciudad Jurez a few weeks ago made things even more difficult, she said.

We were waiting to see how we could get an appointment through the CBP app, she said as she washed clothes with her daughter under a blanket tied to a wall to create some shade. We were in a building that caught fire and I lost my documents and cell phone, so I don’t know how to get the appointment.

For newcomers to the freight train, it’s another 25 miles to the border.

And ahead of those planning to cross the border checkpoints are the coils and coils of barbed wire recently placed by the Texas National Guard in the area in front of a section of the border wall.

Two women approached the wire as CNN watched. One used a jackknife to pull out the thorns, while the other clawed through the dirt below. When the two were finished, they embraced and left together, likely to be handed over to US border authorities.

Clothes ripped and torn on the wire showed that they were not the first to pass. And with more and more people arriving all the time in Ciudad Jurez, they won’t be the last.