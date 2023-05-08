Canada declares the Chinese diplomat “persona non grata”.









Canada decided to expel a Chinese diplomat on Monday after an uproar in the country over allegations of political interference, which Beijing has strongly denied. Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei, said in the statement of Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly. I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home. The news follows week of unrest in Canada prompted by revelations, first reported by the Globe and Mail, that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service discovered that an accredited Chinese diplomat in the country had targeted opposition lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in China after his criticism of Beijing’s treatment to its Uighur minorities. The intelligence service also said Beijing had tried to influence the outcome of Canada’s 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Chong has repeatedly called for Zhao’s ouster since the Globe’s report surfaced. Beijing has denied allegations of political interference in Canada. In a statement dated May 5 and posted on the website of the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, a spokesperson categorically denied the possibility that a consular officer from the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto was involved in the so-called intimidation of a Canadian MP and his relatives. The claim has no basis in fact and is completely unfounded. We express strong displeasure and strong opposition to it, he said, further accusing the media and local politicians of seeking to disrupt normal exchange and cooperation between Canada and China. The allegations have become a growing political problem for the government Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeauwho has said that the intelligence services did not inform him of the alleged targeting of the Chongs. Chong himself has focused most of his criticism on the Trudeau government, which he says was too slow to act. Last week, Joly foresaw the possibility of retaliatory action against China, but warned that Canada needed to weigh carefully how China might react.

