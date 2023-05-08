Red Cross Red Crescent Day is celebrated around the world





May 8 is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, a time to recognize the work of Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers and staff who respond to emergencies and crises around the world. Every day, Red Crossers are out in local communities, helping those in need and making a difference in the lives of others. This year, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is asking people to demonstrate acts of kindness through the #FromHeart campaign. World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an opportunity to show gratitude to the nearly 15 million volunteers for their commitment to the humanitarian cause and the Fundamental Principles and to thank them for their kindness, courage and selflessness. We want to celebrate the people in our communities who are often the first to stand up and support those around them in need. When volunteers support us, they do it with love andfrom heart, said the FNKKGJ in a statement. Between the tragedy of the earthquakes in Trkiye and the crisis in Syria, the Red Cross jumped into action, helping the most vulnerable in times of need. Around the world, emergencies and other crises continued to upend lives, including the conflict in Ukraine, the hunger crisis in Africa and, most recently, the fighting in Sudan. When people are suffering and in harm’s way, Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers are there with open arms. Red Cross officials say staff and volunteers pour their heart and soul into this work, and that caring for others makes a big difference around the world every day. A movement with history The idea for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day came after World War I, when a“The annual action that could take place all over the world… that would be a great contribution to peace”was discussed at the 14th International Conference of the Red Cross. May 8 was finally chosen because it is the anniversary of the birth of the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross.Henry Dunant. The first International Red Cross Day, as it was once known, was celebrated on May 8, 1948. The official title of the day changed over time and became known as “World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day” in 1984. Today, this day is an opportunity every year to celebrate our network of Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers, to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to a common humanity and to reflect onBasic Principles. Learn more here for World Red Cross Red Crescent Day.

