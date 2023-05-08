Education Secretary addresses the World Education Forum

Good day everyone.

I would like to welcome you all to this annual meeting of education ministers.

Find us all in a festive mood and many world leaders from your countries joined us to celebrate.

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles demonstrated what this country is known for throughout the world.

The show, the tradition, our history, the importance of continuity. But it’s not just a celebration of the past. They were also focused on the future, even an ancient monarchy like ours is constantly evolving.

Who would have thought in 1953, when we last held a coronation, that the next monarch would be one of the original champions of the world’s environment?

Curiosity and flexibility are vital at all times, but especially when the world is changing so rapidly.

This is why we need education, it allows us to change, it allows us to adapt, it ensures that we can meet the future head on.

Many of us will face the same challenges. Others will have to deal with problems that are unique to them.

But one challenge we all face is this: How do we ensure our young people leave school or college with the skills to prepare them for a life of opportunity?

We’ve all found ourselves in situations where our skills haven’t gone far enough. I once found myself on a plane traveling to Japan for a major negotiation with nothing but a book on etiquette.

What saved me was a huge appetite to learn from my hosts and my new karaoke skills.

Every child has an inner sense of curiosity. None of them want to be left behind, they want to learn and do well.

Our job is to give them the opportunity to do so. And if we do, we will all benefit.

Give people the opportunity to learn and the end result almost always sparks innovation.

The more we collaborate and work together to solve our problems, the more likely we are to see the power of innovation.

Take the pandemic for example. See what the power of global unity achieved when it came to vaccinating our population. It showed that those who were the fastest to innovate in a crisis were the most likely to be the first out of it.

So how do we make this work in education.

I’ve learned in business, you may not always be the first, but you can learn from the best and that’s what we’ve done in the UK. We have learned from all of you and want to continue to do so.

To inform our Work Skills White Paper, we looked at the world’s leading technical education systems, such as Germany and the Netherlands, and those that have implemented more recent reforms, such as Ireland.

Our new vocational qualifications, T-levels, were based heavily on evidence from the Norwegian, Dutch and Swiss technical education systems.

Our national curriculum reforms in 2014 have given us world-class standards for all subjects and have built on best practice, such as how maths is taught in Singapore and Shanghai.

We benchmark ourselves against all of you to drive improvement and bring innovation to our education system.

Working with thousands of businesses, we are learning all the time as partners to design qualifications and provide work experience and training for young people.

But we don’t just want to receive perfection from others, we also want to share our own.

Teaching for Success Tunisia is a project with the British Council, the Ministry of Education and the British Embassy, ​​which will give teachers the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to teach English more effectively. So far it has resulted in more than 5,000 primary school teachers learning online simultaneously.

While Heriot-Watt Dubai was the first overseas university campus to open in Dubai International Academic City in 2005. It had 120 students to begin with. Now there are about 4,000.

I hope this conference will be the first of many conversations I have with you about how we can work together to further innovate and improve our education systems.

Innovation and collaboration are essential to economies at every level and in every corner of the Earth.

No one country has a monopoly on great ideas, so the more we talk to each other, the greater the space to find solutions.

One of the most fruitful ways to do this is by encouraging international students.

We are proud that the UK remains a destination of choice for so many students. With four of the world’s top 10 universities, the UK’s higher education sector is truly world-class. In fact, 55 current world leaders were educated right here in the UK, only one country is educating more world leaders and that is the USA.

International mobility is increasing, but so is global competition for talent. We are in a global race, not just for talent, but for technology. The industries of the future, whether artificial intelligence, quantum computing, green technology or life sciences, do not only rely on having talent in our countries, but on deep and lasting partnerships.

For example, I am proud that Nobel laureate Elizabeth Blackburn was able to come from Australia and study here in the UK at Cambridge. Her research on enzymes and genetic material could pave the way for people to live longer and healthier lives.

Human rights lawyer Ambiga Sreenevasan traveled from Malaysia to graduate from Exeter University in 1979. She eventually became president of that country’s Bar Council and was awarded the US International Women of Courage Award- of.

So I am extremely proud that we are welcoming more than 600,000 international students every year.

International education is popular. It makes us all richer. We all benefit as we build lasting partnerships and connections. This is something we really appreciate.

And of course, we are equally keen to see our students go and study abroad. That’s why I’m delighted that the Turing Scheme, our global study and work abroad programme, is now approaching its third year.

This year the scheme is opening up opportunities for more than 38,000 UK students and apprentices who will gain international experience, developing skills and expertise.

I am particularly pleased that this scheme is broadening horizons for students who might never have had that chance. 51% of international placements in 160 countries worldwide are allocated to those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Turing Scheme is truly global in scope, with any country in the world qualifying as a destination for UK students, including EU countries. This is great news for all students, including those studying languages, as many other countries, cultures and languages ​​are accessible to participants in the UK.

Thanks to Turing, Lanchester Primary School in Durham was able to take 16 children to their partner school in India.

The children found themselves immersed in a whole new world and as their head teacher Jane Davis said: they experienced more in one week than some of us experience in a lifetime.

Whether it’s construction students from South West College in Northern Ireland who went to Canada to brush up on their knowledge of green building techniques, or budding entrepreneurs from Nottingham Trent University who sample work and study, and maybe a few dance moves , in Latin America, the Turing Scheme is opening up international opportunities for students, apprentices and trainees across the UK.

In fact Turing, who also taught and studied internationally, was, as many of you will know, widely regarded as the father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence.

Which brings me to a topic that divides opinion and that is the use of Artificial Intelligence, especially in educational settings.

I know there is a knee-jerk reaction to AI in some places. It will be the end of humanity as we know it, some cry.

To challenge this response to a technology of the future, I want to invoke a voice from the past. Winston Churchill once said A pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.

We had difficulties. Now let’s make the most of our opportunities.

This is why here in the UK, AI is making a difference in schools and universities already, but there is much more scope for truly transformative change.

AI can have the power to transform a teacher’s day-to-day work. For example, it can take a lot of the heavy lifting of compiling lesson plans and taking notes. This would allow teachers to do the one thing AI can’t teach, up close and personal, in front of a classroom.

We have to respond to it as we have to respond to other technical innovations in the past such as the calculator, or more recently Google. Learn about it well, then apply it to deliver better outcomes for students.

They were excited to learn what it can do. If it can radically reduce the amount of time teachers spend marking, how effective it can be for personalized and adaptive learning and how it can be used as an assistive technology to improve access to education.

My department has already started this journey by publishing a statement that examines the opportunities, as well as the risks, that generative AI brings to education.

We have much more thinking and learning to do to realize the potential here, and I am committed to working side by side with experts, educators, and all of you in this room as we do that thinking.

I would like to thank you Dominic and your team for all your hard work in organizing the EWF and enabling ministers from so many countries around the world to meet today.

Innovation, resilience, desire to learn. This is how we will be stronger after the pandemic. We must embrace change and learn from each other.

Alexander Graham Bell, a man whose innovation, resilience and desire to learn have completely transformed life for all of us, once said: When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully at the closed door that we do not see the one that has opened.

Sometimes an opening can lead to the most extraordinary places, so I find myself here before you today.

Let us overcome our fears and open these doors and be ready to embrace the opportunities that await us there.

Thank you.