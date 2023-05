Mali: Ban slavery by law, say leading rights experts

In a call to Malian authorities to prevent people from being born into slavery, experts said the country is the only one in the Sahel region. without specific legislation criminalizing slavery. Nothing can justify slavery, be it culture, tradition or religionsaid the experts, Tomoya Obokata, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slaveryand Alioune Tine, Independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali. A widespread practice While there is no data on the number of people born into slavery according to Mali’s National Human Rights Commission, the expert statement highlighted estimates from several human rights organizations. at least 800,000 victimsincluding 200,000 living under direct control of their masters. Rights experts stated that descent-based slavery was widespread in the central and northern regions of the country, including Timbuktu, Gao and Kidal. They also cited examples from the western Malian region of Kayes, where regular attacks on people considered slaves have resulted in death, injury and displacement. A series of violations Continuing to support slavery in the 21st centurystr century runs counter to repeated commitments made by Malian authorities to respect, protect and fulfill human rights for all, insist rights experts, who report Human Rights Council in an independent capacity. In one previous statementexperts have stated that people born into slavery in Mali are forced to work without pay, can be disinherited and are deprived of basic human rights. Experts cited a recent study by Mali’s national human rights institution documenting human rights violations and abuses related to slavery by descent. They include acts of violence, assault, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatmentpublic humiliation, insults, intimidation, kidnapping and rape committed daily by masters against slaves. The study also found evidence of victims the use of basic social services is prohibitedfrom water pumps to health facilities. Call for legislation and justice Experts welcomed the recent convictions of individuals for slavery-related crimes and pointed out that a specific law criminalizing descent slavery would help end impunity, facilitate the prosecution of perpetrators and increase protection for victims. Slaves must be held accountable for their actions, compensate victims and restore their rights and dignity, experts said. The experts echo the recommendations made during the Interactive Dialogue for Mali in Human Rights Councillast session in March, and as part of the review of Mali’s human rights record within the Universal Periodical Review process earlier this month. Special Rapporteurs and other rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council work on a voluntary and unpaid basis, are not UN staff and work independently of any government or organization.

