Fires in Canada’s main oil province, Alberta, force the shutdown of producers

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) – Cooler weather across Alberta on Monday helped firefighters battle widespread wildfires in Canada’s top oil-producing province, but the government said it could be months before all the blazes are contained. under control.

Alberta declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to wildfires that have displaced nearly 30,000 people and caused energy producers to shut down at least 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), more than 3% of Canada’s output.

As of Monday afternoon, 98 fires were still active, with nearly 30 classified as out of control.

More than 700 firefighters were deployed and Alberta had requested 1,000 more from other provinces, who were expected to arrive over the next week, officials said.

The provincial government also invited volunteers with firefighting skills to enlist in the province to help tackle the blazes. The government wanted to use more people across the province with firefighting expertise, particularly in Indigenous communities, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.

“Some of these fires could go on for months, so if we can use the resources that are already here, the people that are able to help, we want to be open to doing that,” Smith told a news conference. the press.

The premier also announced emergency payments of C$1,250 ($935) to Albertans forced to evacuate for seven days or longer.

ALBERTA SEEKS FEDERAL HELP

Alberta has formally requested help from the federal government, including military aid, and Smith spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau earlier in the day.

“We talked a lot about the different ways the federal government can help, and we’re going to work to make sure we’re supporting Albertans across the province as needed,” Trudeau said in televised remarks.

Canada is the world’s fourth largest producer of crude oil and about 80% of its oil comes from Alberta. The fires mainly affected light oil and natural gas producers, which shut down operations as a precaution. So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

“While we remain optimistic about a safe and speedy resumption of production, the impacts on some affected companies could be significant if volumes are affected for an extended period of time,” analysts at Stifel FirstEnergy said in a research note.

Daily Canadian natural gas exports to the United States fell to 6.7 billion cubic meters on Sunday, the lowest since April 2021, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) said its assets were operating normally, but the company “expected some minor fluctuations in volumes as some upstream customers may be affected,” according to a statement.

TC Energy ( TRP.TO ) said it has shut down two compressor stations on its NGTL gas pipeline system, which connects most of the natural gas produced in western Canada to domestic and export markets.

“Other sections of the NGTL system and other pipeline systems continue to operate safely and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” TC said in a statement.

Alberta is also Canada’s largest cattle producing province. Some ranchers were moving cattle away from the fires to rodeo grounds or other public places, but no cattle are known to have died from the fire or smoke, said Karin Schmid, an official with the industry group Alberta Beef Producers.

Farmers in some areas are already dealing with drought, and the fires will likely further hamper the growth of grass and hay to feed livestock, Schmid said.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.