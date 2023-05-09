Tuberculosis on the rise in Ukraine, Sudan war





UNITED NATIONS – Top UN officials and health industry leaders are scrambling to tackle an alarming rise in tuberculosis, which is now killing more people worldwide than either COVID-19 or AIDS. Among the problems: a large number of cases in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Sudan, where it is difficult to track people with the disease and diagnose new cases. Tuberculosis is the biggest killer of infectious diseases in the world today, claiming the lives of about 4,400 people every day, including 700 children, said Dr. Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership, before a hearing on Monday to prepare for a high-level meeting at the end of September during the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly. Before COVID-19, which like TB is airborne, “we didn’t see very dramatic cases of TB,” she said, “but after COVID we saw a kind of TB that we saw in movies where people spit blood and they are very weak, and so on”. Ditiu said the economic impact of COVID and conflicts, first of all in Ukraine but now also in Sudan, are having “a huge impact” on efforts to treat people with TB and diagnose new cases. Ukraine has the highest number of people diagnosed with TB in the European region — 34,000 — and also a high number with drug-resistant TB, she told a news conference last week. “It’s amazing that the Ukrainian people are actually showing amazing resilience by doing their best to maintain TB services,” Ditiu said. “But obviously a lot of people left the country.” However, she said, great efforts have been made to track down those with the disease, but what worries everyone is whether people in Ukraine have access to treatment. In Sudan, 18,000 people received treatment for tuberculosis in 2021, according to the Stop TB Partnership, which is managed by the UN Office for Project Services and aims to achieve a world without tuberculosis. But Ditiu said the situation there for tuberculosis patients, due to the ongoing fighting and the collapse of much of the health system, is “probably like a ticking time bomb”. She noted how quickly a vaccine for COVID-19 was developed, in less than a year, and lamented that it took 19 years to get three or four TB vaccines into phase three trials because of shortages of the money. “Too often, unfortunately, TB is largely forgotten,” she said, because “it usually affects people in low-income countries with a lot of vulnerability.” Among the UN officials who spoke at Monday afternoon’s session were Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. There are also two panels: one on rapid access to TB services and the other on mobilizing funding to scale up the TB response and advance research and innovation. It includes the chief medical officer for BioNTech, who with Pfizer used messenger RNA technology to make their vaccine against COVID. Ditiu said BioNTech and several other companies are looking to use mRNA technology for a tuberculosis vaccine, which she said would have a big impact on the faster effort to reduce and end the disease.

