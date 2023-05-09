Alabama Power hosts international electrical industry conference



Representatives of 45 electric utilities from across the United States, Canada and Brazil recently came to Birmingham for 22n.d annual Electric Network Systems Conference (ENSC). Alabama Power hosted the conference in Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Presented annually by Eaton Corporation, a diversified energy management company and global electrical systems leader, ENSC focuses on industry safety, equipment, maintenance and relays and communications, as well as the latest best practices. Engineers and field personnel have the opportunity to compare notes with counterparts from other enterprises, meet product and service vendors, and listen to speakers and roundtable discussions on how to tackle key technical and logistical challenges facing the industry. The day before the start of the conference, some participants took advantage of credit hours in one of the four topics. They were grateful for the opportunity to host the ENSC, said Scott Moore, Alabama Power’s senior vice president of energy distribution, who delivered the conference’s keynote address. The conference took place from April 24-27. These are times of challenge and opportunity in the electrical industry and it is a great benefit to exchange ideas and information with colleagues from across the country and beyond. It helps us all find new ways to serve our customers, Moore said. ” data-medium-file=”https://alabamanewscenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Justin-Harrison-ENSC-475×300.jpg” data-large-file=”https://alabamanewscenter.com /wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Justin-Harrison-ENSC-1024×647.jpg” decoding=”async” class=”lazyload wp-image-354877 size-medium” data-orig-src=”https:// alabamanewscenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Justin-Harrison-ENSC-475×300.jpg” alt=”” width=”475″ height=”300″ srcset=”data:image/svg+xml,% 3Csvg%20xmlns%3D%27http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg%27%20width%3D%27475%27%20height%3D%27300%27%20viewBox%02000%20 20300%27%3E %3Crect%20width%3D%27475%27%20height%3D%27300%27%20fill-opacity%3D%220%22%2F%3E%3C%2Fsvg%3E” data-sizes=”au ” data-orig- sizes=”(max-width: 475px) 100vw, 475px”/> Justin Harrison, central engineering manager in the company’s Power Delivery organization, presented on behalf of Alabama Power as the conference host service. Harrison provided highlights about the company’s grid underground power systems, a unique subset of distribution networks that serve densely concentrated loads in city centers. Alabama Power operates three such systems, in Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile, and continues to explore new ways to use data analytics to guide power delivery tactics. Our goal is to continuously improve a smart, reliable and secure energy grid, said Harrison. “The ENSC gives us the opportunity to compare strategies with our peers and showcase the fact that Birmingham is an ideal place to host gatherings like this. Alabama Power employees also presented one of the conference’s four training tracks. Connectivity Supervisor Grant Rogers and Senior Engineer Anna Hartman provided an overview of the company’s ongoing fiber deployment to support customers across the state. ENSC 2024 will be held next April in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alabamanewscenter.com/2023/05/08/alabama-power-hosts-international-electric-industry-conference/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos