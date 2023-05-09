Moscow’s Victory Day: Russia scales back annual parade as Putin’s war in Ukraine comes under increasing pressure





CNN

–



Thousands of people will line the streets of Moscow’s Red Square on Tuesday as part of Russia’s annual Victory Day parade, when the Kremlin will present a front of military might and grandeur in contrast to its faltering military campaign on the front lines in Ukraine .

But some regions in Russia, very close to the border with Ukraine, have scaled back preparations for the May 9 spectacle due to security concerns and a lack of military equipment to display.

The Moscow parade is an exhibition of patriotism marking the role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. It was on May 8, 1945, (May 9 Moscow time) that Germany signed the Berlin Instrument of Surrender, ending hostilities in Europe. The USSR suffered the most casualties of any nation, some 27 million soldiers and civilians died.

It is the most significant day on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calendar, as he has long used it to rally public support and demonstrate the country’s military prowess. On the eve of the parade, the Russian leader paid tribute to those whose unparalleled feats on the battlefields and selfless work in the rear made it possible to suppress the Nazi invaders and protect the freedom of their native land.

Today, our moral duty is to sacredly preserve the traditions of friendship and mutual assistance bequeathed by our fathers and grandfathers, not to allow the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War to be distorted, as well as the justifications of the Nazis, collaborators of and their current ideological heirs, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

But in light of two recent alleged Kremlin drone strikes, deepening rifts among senior Russian officials over war tactics and an expected Ukrainian spring offensive, tensions in Moscow are at an all-time high ahead of the second parade since Russia began its invasion.

Putin has historically led the annual military parade in Red Square with displays of military equipment including tanks, missiles and other weapon systems, before a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in battles.

He is also scheduled to deliver an annual speech at the ceremony in the capital, where more than 10,000 people and 125 units of various types of weapons and equipment are expected to be on display, according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Last year the ministry announced that 11,000 people and 131 types of weapons were involved in the military parade, with an air show of 77 planes and helicopters.

World leaders such as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan have attended the military parade in previous years. But such displays of solidarity have faded in recent years, following Putin’s 2014 invasion of Crimea and the war in Ukraine that disrupted diplomatic relations.

Moscow will be under pressure to step up its show of defense and unity on Tuesday after last weeks alleged drone strikes on the Kremlin shattered the most powerful symbol of the Russian presidency.

Kiev and its Western allies exchanged sharp memos with Moscow after it accused Ukraine of carrying out US orders in an attempt to assassinate Putin. Ukraine and Washington strongly denied the accusations.

The cause of the explosions is unknown, but the optics of a symbolic attack on the Kremlin gave him an opportunity to rally support for Putin among Russians as critics continue to speak out against a full-scale invasion of Moscow.

On Monday, Russian oligarch Andrey Kovalev called Moscow’s military campaign a terrible war.

The whole world is against us, he said in a video speech later shared on Telegram.

At the same time, strained relations between senior Russian officials erupted in a public display of rift on Thursday after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened to withdraw his forces from the city of Bakhmut because of insufficient support from the Kremlin.

Prigozhin appeared to walk back his comments on Sunday, but the heated outburst showed a lack of morale as Russian forces try to break through to the key battleground in eastern Ukraine ahead of an expected spring offensive from Kiev in the south.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky likened Russia to Nazi Germany after he proposed moving Victory Day celebrations a day earlier in a bill tabled before lawmakers in a bid to distance Kiev from the Kremlin’s celebrations.

Like Russia, Ukraine traditionally commemorates the victory over the Nazis on May 9, but this date has become increasingly associated with a parade in Moscow.

It is on May 8 that most of the world’s nations remember the greatness of the victory over the Nazis, Zelensky said on Monday.

We will not allow the joint victory of the nations of the anti-Hitler coalition to be appropriated and we will not allow lies as if the victory could have happened without the participation of any country or nation.

Comparing the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Hitler’s expansionist goals, Zelensky said the goal of both regimes was the same enslavement or destruction.

Unfortunately, evil has returned, he said. Just as then evil invaded our cities and villages, so it is doing now, just as it killed our people then, so it is doing now.