The community is key to shaping Broadmeadow’s future
The City of Newcastle (CN) has launched a community consultation on ideas and feedback on the transformation of Broadmeadow over the next 20 years.
CN is leading the development of the Broadmeadow Place Strategy, in partnership with the NSW Government. A new approach is being taken, where CN will lead the work to develop the country strategy and play an integral role in strategic planning for the area.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said she welcomed the opportunity to work alongside the NSW Government to deliver long-term outcomes for the community and zone the land to support 2,000 new homes.
“We know our population is growing and Broadmeadow offers a unique opportunity to provide housing, employment opportunities and public spaces and amenities right in the heart of Newcastle LGA,” Cr Nelmes said.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said a partnership between the NSW government and councils would deliver the best outcome for the community.
“We will work together to develop plans to transform Broadmeadow into a vibrant and connected community, with an abundance of housing, public spaces and employment opportunities,” Mr Scully said.
“This Place Strategy will inform detailed master planning for the area and I encourage everyone to be part of the planning process and help shape the future of Broadmeadow.”
Locals who live, work and play in Broadmeadow are encouraged to help drive future change.
“We want to better understand the possibilities of the area from the perspective of the community. By working with the community and considering advice from technical experts, we will plan for the future of Broadmeadow and create a new and improved place for people to live and visit for years to come,” Cr Nelmes said .
Planning is in the early stages and there will be a number of opportunities for the community to give their feedback on the plans as they develop over the next 12 months.
The public is invited to provide feedback via a short survey available on the City of Newcastle website (https://haveyoursay.newcastle.nsw.gov.au/broadmeadow-place-strategy) and information sessions will be held so that the community can learn more about the project.
Community information sessions will be held at:
- Wednesday 31 May from 10-1pm at Hamilton Library (46 James Street, Hamilton)
- Saturday 3 June from 1pm at Hamilton Library (46 James Street, Hamilton)
- Wednesday 7 June from 4-7pm at Newcastle City Digital Library (12 Stewart Avenue, Newcastle West).
