



08 May 2023 From left to right: University Vice-Provost for Global Strategies Duilia de Mello, Ambassador of Portugal Francisco Duarte Lopes, Ambassador of Cape Verde José Luis Livramento, Director of the Oliveira Lima Library and Institute for Latin American and Iberian Studies Livia Lopes, and the charge of Brazil The works of Bernardo Paranhos Velloso (Catholic University/Patrick G. Ryan) annual World Portuguese Language Day is an opportunity to celebrate global connections at the Catholic University of America. This year, diplomats from several Portuguese-speaking countries participated in a packed May 5 event featuring live music, poetry readings, cultural awareness activities and food. “The Portuguese language is a factor of unity for the peoples of Portuguese-speaking countries and this day represents a moment of collective celebration of the importance of Portuguese to the world,” said University Provost Aaron Dominguez during a speech welcoming the dignitaries and all. present in the Heritage Hall. Among the diplomats from various nations where the official language is Portuguese were ambassadors from Portugal and Cape Verde; the one in charge of work from Angola, Brazil and East Timor; and a minister-counselor from Mozambique. Each embassy brought samples of their country’s local cuisine to the event. Rare books and maps from the countries represented at this event were exhibited by the Director of the Oliveira Lima Library and the Institute for Latin American and Iberian Studies Livia Lopes. The artifacts are from the University Oliveira Lima Librarywhich houses what is considered by many to be the most important Portuguese language collection in the United States. The artists Mia Tomé and Mario Jorge Cabral performed music and recited poetry to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the famous Portuguese poet Natalia Correia. Later in the evening, Brazilian cultural exports were featured, including bossa nova music and writings by internationally renowned poet Cecilia Meireles. Vice Provost for Global Strategies Duilia de Mello, a native Brazilian, was master of ceremonies and played a critical role in organizing the event as part of her ongoing effort to highlight the University as a center for Portuguese language and cultural studies. The meeting was part of the University meeting Global Connections Series that brings international leaders to campus to promote awareness and conversation about how to make the world a better place for all. Related news

