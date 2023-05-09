AP and New York Times win Pulitzer for coverage of war in Ukraine





Coverage of the war in Ukraine dominated the Pulitzer Prizes on Monday, with The Associated Press winning two awards for its reporting and photography, including the prestigious public service award, and The New York Times winning for a mix of news and investigative reporting on the conflict. . The Times also won for reporting and illustrated commentary, for a piece by Mona Chalabi in The Times Magazine examining the fortune of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. AP journalists were the last of an international news organization to remain in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after it was attacked by Russian troops. they documented its decline before escaping. In addition to the public service award, considered the top award, the news organization also won the breaking news photo award for its coverage. The Times was awarded the international reporting award for coverage that included daily reporting on the war, as well as an eight-month investigation into the deaths of Ukrainians trying to flee the town of Bucha that identified the Russian military unit responsible.

An Alabama news website, AL.com, received two Pulitzer Prizes. The organization was awarded a local news reporting award for one SERIES by John Archibald, Ashley Remkus, Ramsey Archibald, and Challen Stephens who discovered how the police force in one town, Brookside, increased its revenue by aggressively increasing traffic citations and impounding vehicles. AL.com also won the commentary award for columns by Kyle Whitmirea political columnist whose examination of Alabama’s Confederate history shows how it still colors the present with racism and exclusion, told through tours of its first capitol, its palaces and monuments, and through the history left behind out, the Pulitzer board said in its announcement. . Another award for local reporting went to Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, for one inquiry in a $77 million welfare scandal that revealed how former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant had steered funds to benefit family and friends, including former NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The Los Angeles Times won a breaking news reporting award for its coverage of a streaming audio recording of a secret conversation between Los Angeles City Council members in which officials mocked people in racist terms and belittled other council members. The uproar prompted the resignation of two of the leaders involved: Nury Martinez, the president of the City Council, and Ron Herrera, the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. The Los Angeles Times also won in the feature photography category. The award was given to photojournalist Christina House imaging of a 22-year-old pregnant woman living in a tent on the streets of Hollywood and trying to navigate her situation.

The national reporting award went to The Washington Post’s Caroline Kitchener for her coverage of the unfolding consequences of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, including HistoRy of a Texas teenager who discovered she was pregnant with twins 48 hours before the state’s abortion ban went into effect.

The Washington Post also received the Feature Reporting Award for Eli Saslow’s work that portrayed the struggles of people across America, including those facing homelessness and addiction or adapting to life after the pandemic. Mr. Saslow, a former Pulitzer winner, is a three-time finalist for the fiction category. He joined The New York Times as a freelance writer in February. A book by two Washington Post reporters was honored with the overall nonfiction award. It’s called George Floyd: One Mans Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice, by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, explores the life of Mr. Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in 2020 sparked mass protests. Mr. Samuels left The Post this year and joined The New Yorker in March. The investigative reporting award was given to The Wall Street Journal staff for one SERIES reviewing the financial investments of senior federal officials. The reporting team analyzed financial statements for about 12,000 officials, finding that thousands of them traded shares in companies that lobbied their agencies, while more than 60 officials had disclosed trading shares in companies shortly before the regulatory actions were announced.

The Atlantic’s Caitlin Dickerson was awarded the award for explanatory reporting for her extensive 30,000-word investigation into the Trump administration’s family separation policy. Ms. Dickerson spent 18 months on the project, which found that US officials had misled Congress and the public and often worked to keep immigrant families separated longer. The critic award went to Andrea Long Chu, a critic at New York Magazine book reviews that examined both the works and their authors through multiple cultural lenses. Nancy Ancrum, Amy Driscoll, Luisa Yanez, Isadora Rangel and Lauren Costantino of the Miami Herald were awarded the editorial writing award for the Broken Promises series that showed how Florida leaders have failed to deliver on promises to improve communities. The audio reporting award went to Gimlet Media staff, especially Connie Walker, for the podcast Stolen: Surviving St. Michaels. Ms. Walker investigated the life of her late father and his experience and that of hundreds of other Indigenous children in Canada’s residential school system. Two books were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction: Demon Copperhead, by Barbara Kingsolver, and Trust, by Hernan Diaz. Freedoms Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power, by Jefferson Cowie, received the award for history, and G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century, by Beverly Gage, received the award for biography.

Stay True, by Hua Hsu, won the prize for memoir, and then The War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020, by Carl Phillips, won for poetry. English, a play by Sanaz Toossi, won the Drama award. It follows four students learning English as a second language in Iran, each with a different reason for enrolling in the class. The Pulitzer Prize in Music was awarded to Omar, an opera by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels. The work premiered on May 27, 2022, at the Spoleto USA Festival. It is based on an autobiography by Omar Ibn Said, a Muslim captured in Africa and sold into slavery in Charleston, SC, in the early 1800s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/08/business/media/pulitzer-prize-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos