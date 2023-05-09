



Bringing its next-generation EV mobile system to DFW pilot program for a week-long demonstration DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas, May 8, 2023 SparkCharge the first company to create off-grid and mobile EV charging systems is participating Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) pilot program to showcase the latest electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and solutions. SparkCharge demonstration series at the airport is underway Monday, May 8through Friday, May 12.

SparkCharge partners with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to showcase electric vehicle charging solutions

“Clean energy solutions are the future of transportation, and DFW is embracing next-generation technology by bringing future solutions like SparkCharge to its employees, travelers and the public,” said. Josh Aviv , founder and CEO at SparkCharge. “Businesses that want to make the transition or accommodate electric vehicles no longer need to be held back by a lack of infrastructure; the solution exists and we’re here to help them on their journey.” The pilot program gives passengers the opportunity to evaluate different electric vehicle charging solutions, including autonomous robotic wireless charging, on-demand charging and apps that enable charging control from anywhere in the world. “Being the only country that is deregulated for energy, on its own grid, combined with the international airport that uses electric technology, it makes TEXAS a dark horse in the environmental movement. As we are off-grid, SparkCharge enables EV drivers, companies and cities to make the transition to a greener future by providing convenient access to charging and turnkey solutions.” SparkCharge is focused on making electric vehicle ownership more accessible and providing solutions for fleets, retailers and businesses that want to make fast charging available to their customers and the public. The company offers SparkCharge Mobile, its mobile charging-as-a-service (CaaS) solution, which is available to fleets and consumers, providing easy access to one-click charging. SparkCharge’s mobile CaaS for fleets is currently available at Los Angeles, California.; San Francisco, Oakland, California; California; San Jose, California; Dallas, Texas; Austin, Texas; Boston, Mass and can be launched in any city within the US within two weeks. To learn more about SparkCharge’s off-grid EV charging solutions, visit www.sparkcharge.io. ABOUT THE SPARK

SparkCharge has created the world’s largest electric vehicle charging network. This network is now a reality due to three main factors: hardware, software and great customers. The Roadie charging system is a portable, powerful, modular charging solution that enables fast DC charging anywhere, regardless of infrastructure. The SparkCharge Mobile EV charging app and service enables EV drivers to charge wherever and whenever they want. To learn more about SparkCharge, go to: www.SparkCharge.io . Contact:

Ryan ChecchiInterdependence Public Relations

(708)420-4776

[email protected] SOURCE SparkCharge

