STAR reveals the opportunity for Japanese SMEs to gain international prestige
Tokyo, Japan | May 09, 2023 4:30 AM ET
The STAR Project is a new initiative to help Japanese SMEs gain international recognition and prestige. The project aims to discover the valuable products, technologies and know-how of small and medium-sized businesses.
With an advanced ecosystem, the project opens up new opportunities for mutual benefit between Japan and its partners abroad.
A project with a clear purpose
The STAR project has a clear goal: to help Japanese SMEs effectively communicate their products and technologies. Through this project, SMEs can access funds that they can use to reinvest in their business.
Foreign companies can also benefit from the program. Specifically, foreign companies can purchase products, technology and know-how from Japanese SMEs and become partners with them. Ultimately, the project aims to revive Japan’s and the world’s economy, creating a sustainable future.
This initiative helps Japanese SMEs market their valuable products and technology to overseas enterprises. A win-win situation is possible when both parties benefit from the successful exchange of goods and services.
Where does this initiative come from?
This initiative came from a desire to maximize the potential of Japan’s technological capabilities. Despite the economy’s potential, Japan still lags behind other countries in the overall score of the 2021 Global Innovation Index.
This suggests that there are issues beyond technological capabilities that the economy needs to address. One such issue seems to be public relations activities. The Japanese tend to praise modesty, with many people mistaking this attitude for poor presentation skills.
STAR improves firms’ abilities to close the gap between Japan’s technological strength and the world’s innovation index score. With strong technical capabilities and enhanced public relations activities, Japanese SMEs and foreign-affiliated companies can have a greater impact on the global market.
How STAR intends to target its market
STAR seeks to target both Japanese SMEs and foreign companies. STAR’s platform will pool the goods, technology and know-how of SMEs to attract overseas enterprises.
It will provide various types of support for foreign companies to gain a foothold in Japan and develop their products. In addition, STAR will accept “StartupersCoin”, a token that will be used by foreign companies to pay for platform services.
SMEs will receive income from revaluation of their products, technology and know-how to reinvest in their firm, especially abroad. This strategy aims to benefit both Japanese SMEs and foreign companies. Ultimately, STAR seeks to revitalize the economy of not only Japan, but the entire world and create a sustainable world.
STAR’s AUCTION is a platform designed to facilitate transactions between foreign companies and Japanese SMEs. All foreign companies that register with ANKAND are subject to screening to ensure their credibility. After passing the screening process, the company may participate in an auction-style bidding process for Privileges, as illustrated below.
During the auction, each participant will have to disclose different details of the business. If a company wins the Privilege, it will be able to market products containing confidential information.
About STAR
STAR is a platform that connects Japanese and foreign companies to facilitate mutual development. It aims to increase the number of companies promoting world peace and sustainability through its principles, starting with Japan.
Japanese businesses have traditionally grown on the concept of “Wa,” or harmony, with employees creating strong bonds within companies. STAR aims to leverage this fertile business environment and act as a growth facilitator.
The team is preparing for a listing event on May 10 at Bitmart. In this rapidly growing context, the team hopes to create an environment of mutual understanding and support among companies around the world.
Anyone who wants to learn more about STAR can find more information on its website and the team’s Twitter page.
