Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, is arrested







Islamabad, Pakistan

CNN

–

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested by paramilitary forces in Islamabad on charges brought by the country’s anti-corruption agency, according to court documents seen by CNN. Khan was submitting his biometric data for a court appearance when paramilitary forces broke a window to get to him before apprehending him, as seen in a video provided to CNN by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ). In the video, paramilitary forces stormed the Islamabad High Court premises before arresting Khan. A video sent to CNN by PTI showed paramilitary troops crowding out of cars and wielding batons before the arrest. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said the political leader was taken away by unknown people at an unknown place. Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year and has since led a popular campaign against the current government, accusing it of colluding with the military to remove it from office. He has faced a slew of legal cases mounting against him and multiple arrest warrants have been issued, sparking confrontations with his supporters. Khan faces allegations of illegally selling gifts from foreign dignitaries while he was in office, which he has dismissed as biased. He says that the charges against him are political. In March, the streets outside his residence in Lahore became something of a pitched battle between police and his supporters after officers tried to arrest Khan for failing to appear in court on corruption charges. Supporters threw stones and shells at police while people inside the Khans residence lit fires after officers fired tear gas into the compound. Police later cut power to Khan’s house and turned off street lights in the neighborhood. Operations eventually ceased. The cricket legend-turned-politician has accused Pakistani authorities of trying to arrest him to get him off the playing field ahead of general elections scheduled for October. [The government]They are petrified that if I come to power, I will hold them accountable, Khan told CNN during riots outside his residence in March. They also know that even if I go to jail, we will leave the election no matter what they do.

