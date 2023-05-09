Julian Assange: Australian MPs call on US ambassador to end extradition bid | Julian Assange

A cross-party delegation of Australian parliamentarians pressed for an end to the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a meeting with US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy in Canberra on Tuesday morning.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, one of the co-chairs of the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group, said they were grateful for the opportunity to meet with Kennedy to raise widespread concern in Australia about ongoing US efforts to extradited Assange to America.

In particular, we impressed upon the ambassador the widespread concern in the Australian Parliament about Mr Assange, which was clearly echoed by both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition last week when they said the matter had gone on long enough.

Wilkie was joined at the meeting by fellow group co-chairs Josh Wilson (Labour), Bridget Archer (Liberal) and David Shoebridge (Greens) along with Labor MP Julian Hill.

Hill said the group got a fair hearing and made it clear again that enough is enough and it needs a political solution led by the United States.

We thank the ambassador for engaging directly so that she can convey the power of views directly to the Australian parliament in Washington DC, Hill said.

Assange, an Australian citizen, remains in Belmarsh prison in London as he fights a US bid to extradite him to face charges relating to the release of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. as well as diplomatic cables.

The push for his release appears to have gained momentum since the 2022 election victory of Anthony Albanese, who has long been on the record criticizing Assange’s ongoing prosecution.

During a visit to the UK last week, the prime minister reiterated his view that enough is enough and that he was concerned about Assange’s mental health. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton agreed that it had gone on too long.

In a sign of increased government attention to the case, the new Australian high commissioner to the UK, Stephen Smith, visited Assange in Belmarsh prison in early April.

Last month, 48 Australian MPs and senators, including 13 from the ruling Labor party, wrote to US Attorney General Merrick Garland to argue that the extradition offer set a dangerous precedent for press freedom.

Their open letter said the charges, 17 counts under the Espionage Act and one count under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, related to Assange’s actions as a journalist and publisher in publishing information proving war crimes, corruption and rights abuses. of man.