Regina councilors violated ethics bylaws with lawsuit, integrity commissioner says

Reginas Integrity Commissioner said Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s ethics code law during their lawsuit against City Manager Niki Anderson.

In 2022, the two councilors took legal action to try to get homeless funding into the city budget.

Integrity Commissioner Angela Kruk said LeBlanc and Stevens violated two sections of the code, saying they failed to serve their constituents in a diligent manner and also failed to inspire public confidence in the council.

I think the integrity commissioners report was actually very clear that there was no disrespect, no bullying [and] there was no misconduct toward the city manager, LeBlanc said.

I think this does a lot to undermine the baseless allegations made against Councilman Stevens and myself.

Stevens along with Regina resident Florence Stratton were applicants in the suit, with LeBlanc acting as their legal counsel.

“Not to minimize his involvement, I find that Counsel LeBlanc was really the driving mind behind all the strategy and analysis that went into the lawsuit,” Kruk said in her report.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in December after the governing council could have sought other effective remedies instead of legal action.

Not only was the lawsuit novel, it was unorthodox and unnecessary, Kruk said in her report.

The lawsuit makes city government look dysfunctional. How will the public trust the council to make decisions that affect the lives of residents and property owners if it looks like council members are seeking the help of the courts to make decisions that are entirely within the council’s authority?

LeBlanc said it was too bad a complaint and called it strange to be disciplined over a political dispute. He worries that the termination of integrity commissioners could open the door to future complaints about councillors’ political positions.

A recommendation has been made to the council that both LeBlanc and Stevens apologize in writing to City Manager Niki Anderson for the significant negative impact the lawsuit has had on her professionally and personally.

Stevens said he would comply with the council’s order.

If there was any personal hardship in anyone’s personal experience, I’m sorry it happened, Stevens said.

This is about respecting the vote of the council and so if the council directs me to write an apology, I will write an apology. Or I’ll write a letter that I think is honest in my beliefs and makes it clear what I’m really passionate about.

LeBlanc took a similar stance. He said he would only write an apology if his colleagues drafted it for him to sign.

I think an apology that’s not intentional and not heartfelt isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, LeBlanc said.

Kruk also recommends reprimanding the council LeBlanc and Stevens for their actions. However, in December, council passed a motion expressing disappointment at the negative impact on councils’ operational integrity due to the lawsuit. Kruk suggested that this is a sufficient rebuke.

CTV News reached out to Anderson for comment. However, a spokesman said city representatives will not discuss the investigation before it goes before the council on Wednesday.

Both Stevens and LeBlanc said they took legal action against the city manager’s office, not against Anderson himself.

We did this for a reason, and as the court decision and the integrity commissioner made clear, homelessness is a vital issue that councils, municipalities and the community are concerned with, Stevens said.

LeBlanc said he wouldn’t change anything fundamental if he had the chance to do it over. He said he would still choose to push his campaign promises to address homelessness in the city over an incumbent’s personal feelings, even if it is uncomfortable.

Stevens said he would oblige with any other reprimands the council deemed necessary.

According to the integrity commissioner, eight residents concerned about the behavior of the two councilors have filed complaints. Two of the three formal complaints were investigated, and the third was withdrawn by the complainant. Another five were informal complaints that do not require investigation.

The council is scheduled to discuss the integrity commissioners’ report on Wednesday.

Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters Monday that she would not comment on the report until it was discussed at the council meeting.