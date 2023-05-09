Emergency Preparedness Week – City of Lloydminster





Its Lloydminster Emergency Preparedness Week, happening now through May 13. This is a great opportunity for residents to think about how they and their loved ones can prepare for emergencies. An important step is to know the hazards in the area and make a plan. By understanding potential hazards, such as fires, floods or power outages, residents can take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones. Make a plan and practice it with the family to make sure everyone knows what to do in an emergency. Do you know how many bottles of water or non-perishable food you have in your basement? Do you know where the flashlight is, along with the extra batteries? Another key step is preparing emergency supplies. Having a well-stocked emergency kit can help everyone stay safe and comfortable in an emergency. Be sure to include food, water, medicine and other essentials. Remember, cell phone batteries may not last all the time. Don’t forget to also include supplies for your pets if you have one. There are many guides and resources available to help you prepare. Look Alberta.ca/BePrepared for information on how to make a plan, prepare a kit, and stay informed about emergencies in our area. You can also sign up for alerts and warnings through the national emergency alert system Alert Ready. It is also important to learn what happens in an evacuation. If you need to leave home in an emergency, know where to go and what to take with you. Also make sure you have a plan for how to communicate with your loved ones if you are separated during an evacuation. Taking the time to prepare for emergencies can make all the difference in keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. Remember to know the risks and make a plan, prepare emergency supplies, find guides and resources, learn what happens in an evacuation, and know about financial assistance options. Let’s work together to build a more resilient Lloydminster.

