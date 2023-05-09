Dr. Sanjay Gupta: The Covid-19 emergency is ending. It is time for the patient to leave the hospital





After more than three very long years, it’s finally happening: The Covid-19 pandemic is coming to an end, at least in a formal sense, both in this country and abroad. This moment is not being marked with parades or big parties, but with the flourishing of two administrative pens. On Friday, the World Health Organization announced that Covid-19 no longer constitutes an emergency of international public health concern, and this Thursday, the United States will end the public health emergency declaration.

So what does this mean? Throughout the pandemic, I have written several essays about the United States as if it were my patient. I think about the end of the public health emergency as my patient finally leaves the hospital after a long illness. Hospitalization has been full of setbacks and improvements, ICU stays and then back to the general care floor, vital signs bordering on catastrophes, but also triumphs of modern medicine and human ingenuity.

And while it’s a very good sign that the patient is getting out of the hospital, that doesn’t mean America (or the world) is completely out of the woods. There will still be testing, close monitoring and follow-up appointments, all to hopefully prevent readmission.

Last week, WHO Emergency Committee on International Health Regulations met and decided to end the Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to the decline in hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19, and high levels of immunity in the population.

The committee advised that it is time to move to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed.

But like me, WHO plans to keep a close eye on the patient. The agency said that while the level of concern is lower, Covid-19 is still a global threat because the virus continues to evolve and spread.

While we were not in a state of crisis, we cannot let our guard down, said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead and head of its emerging diseases programme. She added that the disease and the coronavirus that causes it are here to stay.

Long before the WHO announcement, the US had set May 11 as the day to end its public health emergency. It may seem like an arbitrary day, but it’s not as random as it seems.

When it was Covid-19 declared a public health emergency in the US on January 31, 2020, the nation was trying to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The statement which was renewed 13 times, usually in 90-day increments essentially gave the government broad flexibility in fighting the biggest public health crisis in a century. It enabled the government to temporarily implement certain policies and actions.

For example, at the societal level, it allowed for a broader social safety net, the expansion of Medicaid in some states, and the ability to prescribe controlled substances via telemedicine. On an individual level, it gave Americans free access to Covid vaccines, tests and treatments. It also allowed the government to keep its finger on the pulse of the pandemic by requiring states and other entities to report data such as test positivity rates, death rates and vaccination numbers.

On February 9, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it was extending PHE one last time and said he would then allow it to expire on May 11. This means an immediate end to some programs and actions; others will finish more slowly and some will remain in place.

Another change: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will lose access to some of the data it has used to gauge the severity of the pandemic and guide its public health recommendations.

It is the case at the end of the public health emergency, we will have less [of a] Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said last week during a Senate committee hearing. We will lose our percentage positivity. We will not receive lab reports. We will not receive random reporting. So you lose some of that.

But Walensky, who is stepping down at the end of June, reiterated that the CDC is not changing the steam with which we are working to solve this public health emergency.

The agency, she said, will keep a close eye on the virus across the country, using more novel approaches such as genomic sequencing and wastewater testing.

We must remain vigilant. No one wants to see the patient readmitted to the hospital.

If you only look at the absolute numbers, the decision to end PHE may leave you scratching your head. After all, there were almost 9,900 new hospitalizations related to Covid in the US for the week ending May 1, and there were approximately 1050 deaths per week at the end of April. In comparison, when the first PHE statement was signed in late January 2020, there were no deaths reported in the United States (the first US death would not be counted until February 29). In fact, the deaths did not occur until February 10 WORLDWIDE reached 1000.

In medicine, however, numbers and data are important, but trends tell an even richer and fuller story.

Imagine that my patient, America, entered the hospital when he began to feel ill. Maybe their fever was 101 degrees, their pulse was fast, and they felt some regret. I tracked their cases with vital signs, hospitalizations, and deaths, but what I really monitored was the trend. Were those numbers getting better or worse? Had the disease reached its peak, or was it just beginning? At the start of 2020, all those numbers were trending in the wrong direction.

But now, trends in cases of hospitalization and death they are all still high, but thankfully moving in the right direction for my patient, our country.

This is also true globally. For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend, WHO Tedros said on Friday, explaining why the PHEIC statement was coming to an end. But he said he would not hesitate to declare a global health emergency again if there is a significant increase in Covid-19 cases or deaths in the future.

To be clear, we have the ability to do much better and lower the numbers much further before we discharge our patient, but this raises a philosophical question, even more than a medical one: what are we willing to tolerate as a society in order to prevent disease and death?

Over the past three years, I would often speak with public health and other experts to find out exactly when we would exit the pandemic phase and enter the endemic phase of this health emergency. There were few hard answers. Instead, many told me it was the number of deaths from Covid we could bear as a society, in exchange for ending the disruption of our lives.

At the time, I wrote: At what point do we as a society throw up our hands and say, we can’t do better than this, so let’s call this level of disease and death endemic, accept the numbers, and get on with our lives?

It seems that collectively, emotionally, we have reached that point. If the US weekly death rate at the end of April held steady for 52 weeks (or represented the average weekly death rate), we would have about 54,700 deaths per year. This puts Covid on the same level a bad flu season. And remember, when it comes to the flu, less than half of the adult population in the United States gets a shot each year.

Solid medical science in the form of vaccines and effective public health strategies, such as high-quality masks and indoor ventilation, can only get us so far if there isn’t a collective will to use them.

Many of us are ready for this chapter of history to end, and truth be told, I am well aware that many people have already moved on weeks, if not months ago. But we must also remember that there is a significant group of Americans who are still very concerned about contracting Covid, especially the elderly and the sick.

As you probably know by now, the CDC estimates that risk of hospitalization for those 75 and older it’s between 9 and 15 times higher than for those 18 to 29 years old, and here in the United States, nearly 25 million people are older than 75. When it comes to our overall health, a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people with asthma had a 1.4 times higher risk of being hospitalized than a healthy person, hypertension increased the risk to 2.8 times higher, chronic kidney disease to four times and severe obesity to 4.4 times higher. Someone with three or more health conditions had a five times higher risk. Forty percent of Americans are obese, and nearly 70% of the country has at least one condition that greatly increases their risk.

Herein lies one of the greatest lessons of the pandemic for my patient, the United States. While we had tremendous resources to fight this pandemic, our poor collective health put us at a tremendous disadvantage. We must do all we can to focus on the basics, because no amount of wealth can buy good health.

For now, however, my patient is taking decisive steps out of the hospital and back into the world. I’m happy.

On discharge papers, I write these instructions for sharing: Be discreet. Stay home if you are sick. Talk to your doctor about keeping a course of oral antivirals (such as Paxlovid) in your medicine cabinet if you are at higher risk of hospitalization or death. Remember what Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said: If you are vaccinated and boosted and have therapy available, you will not die [of Covid], no matter how old you are. That should be reassuring to people like my parents, who are now in their early 80s.

And, yes, please use the official end of the pandemic as a new beginning for yourself personally. Invest in yourself to achieve the best health possible to feel better, happier and stronger now, and weather any medical storms in the future.

But most of all, go enjoy all the things that a major emergency or threat of serious illness won’t allow you to do. Call if you have any problems.

I wish my patient well. I wish us all well.