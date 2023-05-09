International
Why the fate of Turkish higher education depends on the country’s general elections
The Turkish general election on May 14 could be a watershed moment for our nations higher education.
I entered the university in 1983 as a student; since 1997, I am a member of the faculty of industrial engineering at Boazii University in Istanbul. Throughout that time, Turkish higher education has been under the iron fist of the Central Council of Higher Education (YK). Imposed after a military coup in 1980, when universities were seen as hotbeds of dissent, this body has broad power over the academic and administrative affairs of every university in Turkey, with few or no checks or balances.
In the 11 general elections since the restoration of civilian rule in 1983, political parties have pledged to abolish the YK. This includes current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has been in power since 2002. Yet never in 21 years has the AKP tried to follow him. Like other governments before it, it has used the YK as a convenient centralized tool to impose its ideology.
After more than 40 years of this dysfunctional system, higher education in Turkey is in urgent need of reform.
The value of degrees obtained at many of our universities is questionable, and Turkey has the lowest employment rate of university-educated adults among countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. YK is definitely a big part of the problem. Universities have little or no authority to determine their own administrative, financial and academic procedures. At public universities, salaries are fixed across the country and tenure decisions are made by central review.
These systems involve perverse incentives. In 1993, Turkey began paying academics for every paper they published internationally. And since 2000, a scoring system dominated by international publications has been used to evaluate copyright claims. This has increased the number of publications, but also increased the cases of authorship networks, dishonesty and predatory publications.
Many talented young scientists have already left the country. More and more of my students want to pursue their career abroad.
But I see a real opportunity for change now, in part because science in Turkey is in the public eye like never before. The COVID-19 pandemic and February’s devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey have raised awareness of the value of science. Scientists had been warning the public and policymakers for years about the consequences of such an earthquake and had made the scientific evidence available. It is clear to many that lives could have been saved if science had been heeded.
Moreover, issues of academic freedom have become a point of public discussion. At Boazii University, the longest peaceful resistance by faculty members in Turkish academia has been ongoing since 2021, sparked by Erdogan’s appointment of a rector from outside the university with ties to the president’s party. Peaceful student and faculty protests and a subsequent wave of disciplinary action and student arrests attracted public attention. In response to the protests, YK doubled down, firing three deans simultaneously, appointing its own replacements, and unilaterally establishing law and communications schools without senate approval. The appointed rector changed the locks on the Istanbul Mathematical Sciences Center to keep the researchers out.
But this was also a turning point. During these events, I was elected a member of Boazii University’s executive board and chair of a senate subcommittee on restructuring the university’s governance, established in 2016. I was also among the faculty members who filed several lawsuits, some ongoing, against the university and YK regarding violations of academic autonomy.
A June 2022 workshop emerged from these efforts, attended by approximately 45 academics from 13 universities. Our resulting report concluded that Turkish higher education must be rebuilt on the basis of academic freedom and university autonomy. YK should be abolished and a new law should guarantee autonomous legal status for universities. Other principles include: secular, democratic, equal and inclusive institutions; shared and bottom-up decision-making; accountability; and transparent budgeting.
Our report was sent to all political parties represented in parliament. The AKP’s policy statement for the upcoming elections does not contain any reference to the YK. But the AKP is currently going head-to-head in the elections with the Nation’s Alliance, a coalition of six opposition parties. The Alliance has adopted several of our recommendations, including the abolition of YK, as part of its platform. On April 16, together with four colleagues from Boazii University, I met with the alliance’s presidential candidate, Kemal Kldarolu, who reaffirmed his support for acting on this plan if he takes power after the elections.
Turkish academics, students and policy makers have the knowledge, experience and creativity to build a competitive, efficient and decentralized higher education system. Regardless of who wins the election, we must hold policymakers to their promises, guided by our core values of academic freedom and university autonomy. Giving us an opportunity to do so will increase the chances of an entire nation.
Competing interests
TB is a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the Office of the President, YK and Boazii University.
