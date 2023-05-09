Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 3 senior militants and 10 othersExBulletin







change the subtitles Fatima Shbair/AP

Fatima Shbair/AP GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip Israel killed three top commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group in targeted airstrikes early Tuesday, the military said. Palestinian health officials said 13 people were killed in total, including the commanders, their wives, some of their children and others bystanders. Attacks on densely populated residential areas set the stage for a new round of fierce fighting. They hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said 20 people were injured and that ambulances were continuing to evacuate people from the targeted areas. Airstrikes continued in the early hours, targeting militant training sites, Israel said. In the past, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza have retaliated for such targeted killings. In anticipation of Palestinian rocket attacks in response to the airstrikes, the Israeli military advised residents of communities within 25 miles (40 kilometers) of Gaza to stay near designated bomb shelters. Israel’s Home Front Command ordered the closure of schools, beaches and highways in cities and towns in southern Israel and restricted public gatherings. The military said the three people targeted were responsible for the latest rockets fired at Israel. He identified them as Khalil Bakhtin, Islamic Jihad’s commander for the northern Gaza Strip; Tareq Izzeldeen, the group’s mediator between Gaza and West Bank members; and Jehad Ghanam, secretary of the Islamic Jihad military council. Their funerals were scheduled for later in the day. Iran-backed Islamic Jihad, which is smaller than Gaza’s ruling group Hamas, confirmed three were among the dead. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that along with the three commanders, their wives, some of their children and others nearby, a total of 13 were also killed. The Israeli airstrikes drew condemnation from Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and the Egyptian government, which often mediates between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip. Dawood Shahab, an Islamic Jihad official, said there would be a “unified Palestinian response” to the attacks at a time and place of its choosing. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Israel would “pay the price” for the killings. “Killing the leaders with a treacherous operation will not bring security to the occupier, but rather resistance,” Haniyeh said in a statement. The airstrikes came at a time of rising tensions between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. It is linked, in part, to rising violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has conducted almost daily raids for months to arrest Palestinians suspected of planning or carrying out attacks on Israelis. Last week, Gaza militants fired several rockets at southern Israel and the Israeli military responded with airstrikes following the death of a senior member of Islamic Jihad on hunger strike in Israeli custody. The exchange of fire ended with a fragile ceasefire brokered by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar. The airstrikes are similar to those in 2022, in which Israel bombed sites where commanders of the Islamic Jihad group were sheltering, triggering a three-day offensive that saw the group lose two of its top commanders and dozens of other militants. Israel says the raids in the West Bank are aimed at dismantling militant networks and preventing future attacks. Palestinians see the attacks as further entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year-long occupation of lands they seek for a future independent state. So far, 105 Palestinians, about half of them militants or suspected attackers, have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023, according to an Associated Press report. At least 20 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks in Israel in the same period.

