Retired CWU foreign language professor Eva-Maria Carne has passed away





Longtime CWU foreign language faculty member Eva-Maria Carne died April 28 in Ellensburg at age 95. obituary appeared in the Ellensburg Daily Record over the weekend and on the Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory website. The former German professor at Central Washington State College (later CWU) also taught French. In addition to teaching, she was deeply involved in curriculum development, student and community support for 24 years. She also translated into German sections of The Chimpanzees of Gombe and Jane Goodall’s Patterns of Behavior. Following the idea of ​​religious and political reconciliation in the works of the German-Jewish poet, Else Lasker-Schueler, she traveled to do research in Jerusalem, where the poet died in exile. Carne was born on May 13, 1927, in Lebus, East Germany. Her early childhood was safe and happy, but because her father was of Jewish origin, even though he was a baptized Christian, by the time she was at school, life in Nazi Germany became increasingly more difficult for the family. On November 9, 1938 (Kristallnacht) her father’s medical practice and their home were vandalized and looted. Eva’s mother began her ultimately successful efforts to get the family to safety. At the age of 11, Eva and her brother, 15, were evacuated in the first child transport to England and, after overcoming the daunting bureaucracy, their parents were able to follow in 1939. Fearing a German invasion of England, Eva and her parents changed their surname to the less Jewish “Carne”. She graduated from Bristol University in 1949 with first class honors in German and a certificate in education. Her secondary school teaching career began in Bristol and London, then continued in Bavaria and Austria. Eva’s best friend brought her to the US, where she began graduate studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder on a scholarship, completing her PhD in 1968. She became a US citizen in 1969. Eva loved the theater and had a subscription to the Seattle Repertory for several years. She made lasting friendships with young and old. Many years ago, when a colleague’s son was about three years old, he started calling Eva “Viva” and it stuck. She also had a special fondness for flowers and animals: her pet cats, the birds she fed in her backyard for years were a source of comfort. These relationships extended to the paintings and decorations she kept in her living quarters over the years. After retirement, she did volunteer work, including serving on the Ellensburg Arts Commission and Friends of Hospice.

