International
Victory Day analysis: Putin tried to project strength, but Moscow’s parade revealed only his isolation
CNN
–
For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this year Victory Day parade in Red Square was a chance to continue his war in history. He only succeeded in underscoring his geopolitical isolation.
In a speech to the assembled troops, Putin drew a direct line between his invasion of Ukraine and the sacrifices of World War II. Surrounded by surviving veterans of what Russia still calls the Great Patriotic War, the Russian president cast himself as the savior and protector of a embattled Russia targeted by the West’s globalist elites.
Today, civilization is again at a breaking point, Putin said. Again, a real war has been launched against our motherland.
While Russia sees no unfriendly nations in the West or the East, Putin suggested that darker forces are conspiring against Moscow.
Western globalist elites still talk about their exclusion, pitting people against each other and tearing society apart, provoking bloody conflicts and coups, sowing hatred, Russophobia, [and] aggressive nationalism, he said. The Ukrainian nation has become hostage to a coup that led to a criminal regime led by its Western masters. It has become a hostage to their cruel and selfish plans.
It’s worth unpacking this for a moment. The Putins have seen this for a long time Ukraine is not a legitimate nation Ukrainians and Russians, according to him, are one people and the Ukrainian state is an artificial construct. In his conspiratorial view of the world, states like Ukraine are simply vassals, and Washington calls the shots. And if a shadowy global cabal is pulling the strings in Kiev, that belief justifies what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
Let’s remember that it was a real popular revolt, not, say, the CIA or George Soros that brought people to Kiev’s Maidan Square to support Ukraine’s aspirations for membership in the European Unionleading to the overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Russian president in 2014. And that Russian-speaking Ukrainians and some Russian citizens too they are also fighting and dying on the side of Ukraine.
But Putin is immune from fact-checking exercises here. The collective memory of World War II is The closest thing Russia has to a state religion, and May 9 when Russians commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 marks the holiest days. For a local audience, the Victory Day parade offers a visual parallel between veterans of the war that ended 78 years ago and participants in Russia’s war against Ukraine today.
According to state media, more than 500 participants of the so-called special Russian military operation in Ukraine took part in the parade in Red Square on Tuesday. And in his speech, Putin called them the heirs of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. It is not surprising that Ukrainians are opposed to such historical gaslighting.
In video comments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had submitted a bill to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada parliament to change official Victory Day celebrations from May 9 to May 8, and compared Russian aggression to that of Hitler’s Germany. .
It is on May 8 that most of the world’s nations remember the greatness of the victory over the Nazis, Zelensky said. We will not allow the joint victory of the nations of the anti-Hitler coalition to be appropriated and we will not allow lies as if the victory could have happened without the participation of any country or nation.
Zelensky also hosted an important visitor in Kiev on the same day as Putin’s Victory Day parade: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who arrived with promises of continued European support for Ukraine.
Ukraine is on the front line of defending everything we Europeans value: our freedom, our democracy, our freedom of thought and speech, von der Leyen said. Ukraine is courageously fighting for the ideals of Europe that we celebrate today. In Russia, Putin and his regime have destroyed these values. And now they are trying to destroy them here in Ukraine, because they fear the success you represent and the example you set, and they fear your path to the European Union.
And in his joint press conference with von der Leyen, Zelensky was able to rain on Putin’s Victory Day parade by noting Russia’s costly and growing progress on the battlefield.
they [the Russians] were unable to capture Bakhmut, he said, referring to the attacked and extensively damaged city in eastern Ukraine. This was the last major military operation they wanted to complete by May 9. And unfortunately, the city no longer exists. Everything is completely destroyed. So they need some information to present it as a victory that they need to conquer something in a city [but] they failed to do so.
Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations are supposed to be a grand public spectacle married to an advertisement for state power. This year’s parade featured some of Russia’s military might displaying its S-400 air defense system and Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, part of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, but a massive procession of modern tanks, the pride of the Russian military, was conspicuously absent. .
And von der Leyens’ visit to Kiev highlighted Putin’s isolation from Europe and the West. Among the high-profile visitors featured in Putin’s Victory Day celebrations were an EU-sanctioned president (Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko), a Central Asian strongman (Tajikistan’s Emomali Rahmon) and the dynastic leader of a state petro (Serdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan).
On the battlefields of Ukraine, OBSTACLES dealing with Russian forces in Bakhmut’s meat grinder it could not have been a sharper contrast to the pomp and circumstance in Red Square.
This fact was brought home by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, who criticized the Russian military leadership on social media.
Today they [Ukrainians] they are tearing up their wings in Artemovsk [the Russian name for Bakhmut] direction, regrouping in Zaporizhzhia. And a counteroffensive is about to begin, he said on social media on Tuesday. They say absolutely clearly that the counteroffensive will be on the ground, not on TV.
Victory Day, Prigozhin added, belonged to a past generation.
Victory Day is the victory of our grandfathers, he said. We haven’t won that victory one millimeter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/09/europe/russia-victory-day-parade-moscow-analysis-intl-cmd/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden calls for ‘fair deal’ for striking Hollywood writers
- Global Tech Innovation Summit | Cryptoslate
- Victory Day analysis: Putin tried to project strength, but Moscow’s parade revealed only his isolation
- Experts Say Human Eyes Really ‘Trick’ Your Mind
- Boris Johnson and King Charles reportedly clash over Rwanda’s deportation policy
- Prime Minister highlights five agendas in bilateral meeting with Jokowi
- Instead of hiding their scars, these stars showed them
- Tarleton’s Katy Schaefer, Kelci Hill earn All-WAC Second Team honors
- What comes after Y2K fashion?
- Washington’s latest privacy law establishes a broad new path for state-based health information regulation
- This week at Google I/O 2023: Here’s how to watch
- Retired CWU foreign language professor Eva-Maria Carne has passed away