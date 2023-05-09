Victory Day analysis: Putin tried to project strength, but Moscow’s parade revealed only his isolation





CNN

–



For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this year Victory Day parade in Red Square was a chance to continue his war in history. He only succeeded in underscoring his geopolitical isolation.

In a speech to the assembled troops, Putin drew a direct line between his invasion of Ukraine and the sacrifices of World War II. Surrounded by surviving veterans of what Russia still calls the Great Patriotic War, the Russian president cast himself as the savior and protector of a embattled Russia targeted by the West’s globalist elites.

Today, civilization is again at a breaking point, Putin said. Again, a real war has been launched against our motherland.

While Russia sees no unfriendly nations in the West or the East, Putin suggested that darker forces are conspiring against Moscow.

Western globalist elites still talk about their exclusion, pitting people against each other and tearing society apart, provoking bloody conflicts and coups, sowing hatred, Russophobia, [and] aggressive nationalism, he said. The Ukrainian nation has become hostage to a coup that led to a criminal regime led by its Western masters. It has become a hostage to their cruel and selfish plans.

It’s worth unpacking this for a moment. The Putins have seen this for a long time Ukraine is not a legitimate nation Ukrainians and Russians, according to him, are one people and the Ukrainian state is an artificial construct. In his conspiratorial view of the world, states like Ukraine are simply vassals, and Washington calls the shots. And if a shadowy global cabal is pulling the strings in Kiev, that belief justifies what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Let’s remember that it was a real popular revolt, not, say, the CIA or George Soros that brought people to Kiev’s Maidan Square to support Ukraine’s aspirations for membership in the European Unionleading to the overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Russian president in 2014. And that Russian-speaking Ukrainians and some Russian citizens too they are also fighting and dying on the side of Ukraine.

But Putin is immune from fact-checking exercises here. The collective memory of World War II is The closest thing Russia has to a state religion, and May 9 when Russians commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 marks the holiest days. For a local audience, the Victory Day parade offers a visual parallel between veterans of the war that ended 78 years ago and participants in Russia’s war against Ukraine today.

According to state media, more than 500 participants of the so-called special Russian military operation in Ukraine took part in the parade in Red Square on Tuesday. And in his speech, Putin called them the heirs of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. It is not surprising that Ukrainians are opposed to such historical gaslighting.

In video comments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had submitted a bill to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada parliament to change official Victory Day celebrations from May 9 to May 8, and compared Russian aggression to that of Hitler’s Germany. .

It is on May 8 that most of the world’s nations remember the greatness of the victory over the Nazis, Zelensky said. We will not allow the joint victory of the nations of the anti-Hitler coalition to be appropriated and we will not allow lies as if the victory could have happened without the participation of any country or nation.

Zelensky also hosted an important visitor in Kiev on the same day as Putin’s Victory Day parade: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who arrived with promises of continued European support for Ukraine.

Ukraine is on the front line of defending everything we Europeans value: our freedom, our democracy, our freedom of thought and speech, von der Leyen said. Ukraine is courageously fighting for the ideals of Europe that we celebrate today. In Russia, Putin and his regime have destroyed these values. And now they are trying to destroy them here in Ukraine, because they fear the success you represent and the example you set, and they fear your path to the European Union.

And in his joint press conference with von der Leyen, Zelensky was able to rain on Putin’s Victory Day parade by noting Russia’s costly and growing progress on the battlefield.

they [the Russians] were unable to capture Bakhmut, he said, referring to the attacked and extensively damaged city in eastern Ukraine. This was the last major military operation they wanted to complete by May 9. And unfortunately, the city no longer exists. Everything is completely destroyed. So they need some information to present it as a victory that they need to conquer something in a city [but] they failed to do so.

Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations are supposed to be a grand public spectacle married to an advertisement for state power. This year’s parade featured some of Russia’s military might displaying its S-400 air defense system and Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, part of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, but a massive procession of modern tanks, the pride of the Russian military, was conspicuously absent. .

And von der Leyens’ visit to Kiev highlighted Putin’s isolation from Europe and the West. Among the high-profile visitors featured in Putin’s Victory Day celebrations were an EU-sanctioned president (Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko), a Central Asian strongman (Tajikistan’s Emomali Rahmon) and the dynastic leader of a state petro (Serdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan).

On the battlefields of Ukraine, OBSTACLES dealing with Russian forces in Bakhmut’s meat grinder it could not have been a sharper contrast to the pomp and circumstance in Red Square.

This fact was brought home by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, who criticized the Russian military leadership on social media.

Today they [Ukrainians] they are tearing up their wings in Artemovsk [the Russian name for Bakhmut] direction, regrouping in Zaporizhzhia. And a counteroffensive is about to begin, he said on social media on Tuesday. They say absolutely clearly that the counteroffensive will be on the ground, not on TV.

Victory Day, Prigozhin added, belonged to a past generation.

Victory Day is the victory of our grandfathers, he said. We haven’t won that victory one millimeter.