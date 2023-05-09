- EU and US business lobbies make alarming calls
- Seizure investigation part of comprehensive security investigation
- The anti-espionage law is the latest step to curb access to information
International
China’s consulting crackdown brings concerns across foreign business
BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) – Overseas business lobbies in China said on Tuesday they were concerned by a sweeping crackdown on consulting and due diligence firms that is undermining investor confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.
The EU’s ambassador to China also raised concerns about what state media described as an “intensification” of law enforcement aimed at protecting national security and an expansion of legislation criminalizing the transfer of information and data.
The strikes “send a worrying signal and increase the uncertainty felt by foreign companies operating in China,” the EU’s China Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.
“The developments are not favorable for restoring business confidence and attracting foreign investment.”
Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, also expressed concern about the crackdown, while calling on authorities to “clearly define” which areas of due diligence were permissible.
“Without proper due diligence, foreign companies will not be able to invest in new projects in China,” he said.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said authorities had “put the relevant companies under control” as they aimed to “promote and standardize the healthy development of the relevant (consulting) industry.” China says it welcomes foreign investment as long as the firms abide by laws her.
The review of consultants including Capvision Partners, which state media say aims to stop the theft of state secrets, including defense and technology, is the latest step in a years-long campaign to tighten information controls.
“This … is part of a broader trend in China’s tightening control of sensitive information, especially in light of the ongoing tension between China and the United States,” said Ani Chaudhuri, CEO at the data security platform. Dasera.
“The crackdown on consulting firms can be interpreted as a warning to foreign companies operating in China, highlighting the need for businesses to reevaluate their data handling practices and security measures.”
On Monday evening, state broadcaster CCTV aired a 15-minute report on Capvision, saying it had accepted projects from foreign companies to source information including “state secrets and intelligence” in sensitive sectors including defense and technology. advanced.
“Some of these enterprises have close relationships with foreign governments, the military and intelligence agencies,” CCTV said.
From 2017 to 2020, Capvision accepted more than 2,000 shipments worth $70 million from hundreds of overseas companies, CCTV added as it aired footage of Capvision’s offices and interviews with state security agents.
An expert employed by the firm was sentenced to six years in prison for “theft, espionage and providing secret state intelligence abroad”, CCTV said.
Capvision said in a statement shortly after the broadcast that it would strictly adhere to national security regulations. The staff declined interview requests when reached by Reuters on Tuesday.
The CCTV report was the first clear indication of the national security dimension of recent police actions against several consulting firms.
In March, the Beijing office of US law firm Mintz was raided and five Chinese staff members were arrested. Police visited the Shanghai office of US management consultancy Bain & Co last month.
‘LAW ENFORCEMENT IS INTENSIFIED’
More scrutiny is expected, state media said.
“The state security agency and other authorities will intensify law enforcement against activities that endanger national security, such as illegal consultation,” the state-owned Global Times said.
Some observers said the review was retaliation for US efforts to stifle Chinese access to advanced technologies, including semiconductors, that have seen a raft of sanctions imposed on Chinese firms and entities.
“It is a concrete action taken by the Chinese government to increase countermeasures against US technology control,” said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing.
There is particular concern that changes to anti-espionage law from July 1 could ensnare more companies.
Jorge Toledo Albinana, the EU’s ambassador to China, expressed his concern about the strengthened law earlier on Tuesday, saying it was “not very conducive” to China’s aim to open more businesses overseas.
The reviews will see all documents, records, materials and items “relating to national security and interests” the same protection as state secrets. The law does not define China’s national security or interests.
“Virtually any information could be considered a threat to China’s national security,” said Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, adding that officials had “wide discretion” to enforce the law.
Reporting from the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
