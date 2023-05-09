International
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested in IslamabadExBulletin
Paramilitary forces stormed a court in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, escalating a political crisis that has paralyzed the country for more than a year.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
In Pakistan, security forces have arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He lost his job, but has since been favored to win it back in the next election. He has also fought charges in more than 100 cases alleging corruption. And now he is in custody. NPR’s Diaa Hadid is in Islamabad, the capital. Hey there, Diaa.
DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.
INSKEEP: What happened?
HADID: So today, security forces arrested Imran Khan from a court where he was in Islamabad. We could see footage shared by his supporters showing paramilitary forces in khaki smashing a courthouse window to get to him. And we can have some of those ambi now.
INSKEEP: Let’s hear it.
(Sound of people shouting)
INSKEEP: It sounds chaotic.
HADID: It was. And after his arrest, there was panic all over Islamabad. Roads were blocked by travelers trying to get home. Parents were trying to pick up their children from school. The police had closed several roads. Internet was interrupted in some areas. This was apparently to prevent protestors from coordinating. However, Khan’s supporters have blocked traffic at various intersections across the country. Where I live in Islamabad, some supporters even shot commuters’ cars. And they announced more spontaneous protests on Twitter.
INSKEEP: Now, you said khaki-clad paramilitary, which sounds different than, say, a court officer or a police officer. I have so many questions right now. Is it clear that he was arrested by the authorities and not taken by someone else? Is it clear which agency did this? What do you know and why is this happening?
HADID: So the interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, issued a tweet and also held an impromptu press conference. And he says Khan was arrested in connection with a case against him in Pakistan’s anti-corruption courts. Now, critics say these courts are being used to hunt down people who are critical of the military. And it’s also not clear why they had to make such a dramatic arrest of him, given that he was in court at the time and a warrant could have been issued. But I think what happened in the previous days probably illuminates why we have reached this point today.
Khan has highlighted in recent days naming a specific military intelligence officer as following an assassination attempt on him in November last year. Not only has he named it, he’s also named it Dirty Harry. So it’s kind of adding insult to injury. And so yesterday evening, the Pakistani military issued a very unusual and very strongly worded statement against Imran Khan, warning him that he was acting irresponsibly. And so it seems that today’s arrest has entered into that context. Now, analysts say the next few hours and days could really decide the country’s short-term future.
INSKEEP: Among other things, we want to know what happens to Khan. Does he reappear in court? Is he in custody? And you don’t know anything, do you?
HADID: Nobody in Pakistan knows anything yet.
INSKEEP: Oh, thank you very much. Really appreciate the update.
HADID: Appreciate it, Steve. Thank you.
INSKEEPExBulletin’s Diaa Hadid is in Islamabad, Pakistan, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested today.
Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/09/1174956325/former-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-is-arrested-in-islamabad
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- VanMoof S4 and X4 launched as low-cost e-bikes
- Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested in IslamabadExBulletin
- Study finds that chewing well helps people with type 2 diabetes
- Cleverly said he would welcome Xi Jinping’s role in Ukraine-Russia peace process
- Donald Trump’s absence exploited by prosecutors during closing argumentsLawyer
- There are no good options: the United States is short of money
- Here’s how our favorite Bollywood divas rocked the bow trend
- Former Pakistani Cricket Captain Imran Khan Arrested At Court In Islamabad | Cricket news
- Victoria’s Secret announces its world tour. It’s not just another fashion show
- Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles in quiet trading
- When you see AI-generated art, can you spot it? Google’s new online game puts your eyes to the test
- Treason, blasphemy… Imran Khan faces 121 cases across Pakistan