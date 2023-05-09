Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested in IslamabadExBulletin

Paramilitary forces stormed a court in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, escalating a political crisis that has paralyzed the country for more than a year.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In Pakistan, security forces have arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He lost his job, but has since been favored to win it back in the next election. He has also fought charges in more than 100 cases alleging corruption. And now he is in custody. NPR’s Diaa Hadid is in Islamabad, the capital. Hey there, Diaa.

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.

INSKEEP: What happened?

HADID: So today, security forces arrested Imran Khan from a court where he was in Islamabad. We could see footage shared by his supporters showing paramilitary forces in khaki smashing a courthouse window to get to him. And we can have some of those ambi now.

INSKEEP: Let’s hear it.

(Sound of people shouting)

INSKEEP: It sounds chaotic.

HADID: It was. And after his arrest, there was panic all over Islamabad. Roads were blocked by travelers trying to get home. Parents were trying to pick up their children from school. The police had closed several roads. Internet was interrupted in some areas. This was apparently to prevent protestors from coordinating. However, Khan’s supporters have blocked traffic at various intersections across the country. Where I live in Islamabad, some supporters even shot commuters’ cars. And they announced more spontaneous protests on Twitter.

INSKEEP: Now, you said khaki-clad paramilitary, which sounds different than, say, a court officer or a police officer. I have so many questions right now. Is it clear that he was arrested by the authorities and not taken by someone else? Is it clear which agency did this? What do you know and why is this happening?

HADID: So the interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, issued a tweet and also held an impromptu press conference. And he says Khan was arrested in connection with a case against him in Pakistan’s anti-corruption courts. Now, critics say these courts are being used to hunt down people who are critical of the military. And it’s also not clear why they had to make such a dramatic arrest of him, given that he was in court at the time and a warrant could have been issued. But I think what happened in the previous days probably illuminates why we have reached this point today.

Khan has highlighted in recent days naming a specific military intelligence officer as following an assassination attempt on him in November last year. Not only has he named it, he’s also named it Dirty Harry. So it’s kind of adding insult to injury. And so yesterday evening, the Pakistani military issued a very unusual and very strongly worded statement against Imran Khan, warning him that he was acting irresponsibly. And so it seems that today’s arrest has entered into that context. Now, analysts say the next few hours and days could really decide the country’s short-term future.

INSKEEP: Among other things, we want to know what happens to Khan. Does he reappear in court? Is he in custody? And you don’t know anything, do you?

HADID: Nobody in Pakistan knows anything yet.

INSKEEP: Oh, thank you very much. Really appreciate the update.

HADID: Appreciate it, Steve. Thank you.

